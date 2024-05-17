’50s bash at the Fairgrounds

Performances from Gary Lewis and the Playboys; Mitch Ryder and Peter Rivera

· May 17, 2024

By Reader Staff

The Lost in the ’50s weekend dance concerts are a highlight for locals and visitors alike because of their toe-tappin’ performances by classic talents. This year’s shows on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 feature internationally renowned artists Gary Lewis and the Playboys, as well as Mitch Ryder and Peter Rivera, respectively.

Gary Lewis and the Playboys will play the Bonner County Fairgrounds Friday, May 17.

Pop-rockers Gary Lewis and the Playboys achieved overnight success after landing a recurring gig at Disneyland in the 1960s. The band’s first single, “This Diamond Ring,” achieved No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which they followed up with even more Top 10 songs, such as “Count Me In,” “Save Your Heart For Me” and “Sure Gonna Miss Her.”

After eight Gold Singles, four Gold Albums, international success and multiple appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, Lewis entered the Army and popular music moved away from the band’s smooth rock ’n’ roll, boy-next-door tunes into the age of ’70s hard rock. 

Now, thanks to a resurgence of interest in oldies, Lewis and the Playboys are back touring the world and introducing their nostalgic sound to new generations.

Mitch Ryder. Courtesy photo.

Renowned Michigan musicians Peter Rivera and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels round out the festival weekend with a Saturday performance of their greatest hits — the latter having come out of the period of transition from classic Motown sound to Detroit’s ’70s garage rock. Ryder’s influential songs like “Devil with a Blue Dress On” and “Jenny Take a Ride!” inspired the next generation of blue-collar rock musicians, such as John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen and Ted Nugent.

Ryder and the Wheels are joined by Peter Rivera, who’s musical journey began at the age of 5 when he started drumming along to his parent’s records using kitchen spoons, according to his website. Motown gave Rivera his big break while serving as lead singer and drummer for Rare Earth, which went on to produce hits like “I Just Want to Celebrate,” “I’m losing you” and “Hey Big Brother.”

These acclaimed talents will perform after Sandpoint favorite Rocky and the Rollers, who have 40 years of experience playing alongside famed ’50s, ’60s and ’70s musicians.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. both nights at the Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N. Boyer Road, in Sandpoint. For tickets, call 208-265-5678 or 208-263-9321, or buy them at Second Avenue Pizza, 215 S. Second Ave., in Sandpoint. Listen on mitchryder.net, peterrivera.com and rockyandtherollers.com.

Peter Rivera. Courtesy photo.

