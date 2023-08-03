BoCo Gardeners Assoc. debuts its first-ever food garden tour

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

With the number of school and community gardens on the rise, the Bonner County Gardeners Association is beginning a brand new tradition Sunday, Aug. 6: a food garden tour. Attendees will spend the day exploring everything from commercial farms to small city plots, getting inspired and learning how to grow food in their own backyards.

The BCGA has seen an increasing local interest in growing food — a pastime that can be emotionally, physically and financially rewarding. The educational tour is a first step for anyone seeking to increase their self-sufficiency.

“Folks want quality, locally sourced food, and have found great rewards in producing a part of their menu items at home,” BCGA member Ann Warwick told the Reader.

The gardens promise to be as beautiful as they are functional, and will showcase in-season crops like beans, corn, peppers, tomatoes, berries, fruit and more. Proceeds from the ticket sales help the nonprofit organization fund its “home horticulture” classes and local beautification projects, including contributions to school gardens.

The tour will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and are available at bcgardeners.org or in person at any garden on the tour. See the BCGA website for a comprehensive list of gardens.