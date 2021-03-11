Local Rotarians want to send you to Cabo

By Reader Staff

How does a seven-day escape to Los Cabos, complete with two roundtrip airline tickets and other amenities sound?

Sandpoint Rotarians kicked off raffle sales for the Great Escape 2021 this week.

The $10 tickets — or three for $20 — can be purchased from any Sandpoint Rotarian or at several local businesses.

There are only 3,000 tickets printed and the drawing will be March 30.

The lucky winner will stay in a two bedroom, three bathroom exclusive condo at the Club Casa Dorada spa and golf resort at the Hilton Los Cabos. The exact departure date will be set between the winner and condo owner and will possibly be in October, November or December of this year or could even roll into 2022.

“We are all starting to go a little stir crazy, so our club decided to raise some money and send someone to Cabo to get past the Coronavirus, etc.,” said Rotary member David Keyes. “A $10 ticket could send you and anyone you choose to Cabo for seven days. Who is not going to want to buy at least one ticket?”

The funds will go to help Sandpoint Rotary with its many local and international activities.

“Sandpoint Rotary has had a very strong year helping to support numerous local activities even though our main fundraisers were cancelled due to Coronavirus,” said Rotary President Ken Wood.

The condo is an ideal size for a family of four, or two couples. Located on an inlet bay in the Sea of Cortez, Casa Dorada Spa and Golf Resort is the perfect escape and opportunity to put 2020 in the rearview mirror.

The new resort is adjacent to a five-acre swim jetty, championship golf, tennis, jet skiing, hiking, biking and ATV adventures.

The winner will also receive a $200 gift certificate to Flora Farms, an amazing organic farm to table operation nestled within a culinary and arts community and an organic farm. Flora Farms has a spa and fun, intimate cooking classes on making traditional Mexican fare.

What better way to say goodbye to 2020 than by toasting to 2021 or 2022 in Cabo?

Tickets will probably sell out but can be purchased from any Sandpoint Rotarian, the Daily Bee, 219, Idaho Pour Authority, Columbia Bank or Northwest Auto Body in Sandpoint.

For more information, contact Keyes at: [email protected]