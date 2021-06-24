BNSF announces North Granite Loop Road closure dates

By Reader Staff

Rail company BNSF will be closing the north end of Granite Loop Road at the railroad tracks for repairs on several upcoming dates.

The road will be inaccessible Wednesday, June 30 at 8 a.m., reopening on Thursday, July 1 at approximately 4 p.m. In addition, the road will be closed Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Physical notices will be posted by Friday, June 25.

Those with questions can contact the Bonner County Road and Bridge Department at 208-255-5681, extension 1.