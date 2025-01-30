BGH announces launch of transitional care ‘Swing Bed Program’

· January 29, 2025

By Reader Staff

Bonner General Health recently announced the launch of its new transitional care program, also known as “swing beds.”

A successful survey of BGH from its accrediting organization led to approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to begin admitting patients to the Swing Bed Program, which is designed to allow patients to transition seamlessly from acute care to skilled nursing care without leaving the hospital. 

According to BGH, the program is ideal for individuals recovering from surgeries, strokes or other conditions that require ongoing support, including physical therapy, speech therapy and medication management. 

“By keeping patients in a familiar environment, we can provide comprehensive care while minimizing the need for transfers to other facilities,” BGH stated. “Additionally, local patients admitted to other regional facilities, such as Kootenai Health and Sacred Heart, will have the option to transfer to BGH for the remainder of their care.”

The Swing Bed Program is intended to provide easy access to a range of services, reduced readmissions, decreased length of stay, and the ability to receive continued care in the same environment and with the same care team. 

Most importantly, the hospital stated, it allows our community members and their families to remain close to home for the duration of their care. 

“The successful implementation of the Swing Bed Program is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team here at BGH,” stated Chief Nursing Officer Becki Dotson. “From the nurses, therapists and case managers to our administrative staff, everyone has brought an immense amount of energy and effort to bring this valuable service to our community. 

“Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the care and support they need right here at home,” Dotson added. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited to see the positive impact this program will have on our patients and their families.”

Specific insurance eligibility requirements for swing bed admission apply.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss a Valentine’s Party, Living Voices, an Opera Soiree, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal