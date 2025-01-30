BGH announces launch of transitional care ‘Swing Bed Program’

By Reader Staff

Bonner General Health recently announced the launch of its new transitional care program, also known as “swing beds.”

A successful survey of BGH from its accrediting organization led to approval by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to begin admitting patients to the Swing Bed Program, which is designed to allow patients to transition seamlessly from acute care to skilled nursing care without leaving the hospital.

According to BGH, the program is ideal for individuals recovering from surgeries, strokes or other conditions that require ongoing support, including physical therapy, speech therapy and medication management.

“By keeping patients in a familiar environment, we can provide comprehensive care while minimizing the need for transfers to other facilities,” BGH stated. “Additionally, local patients admitted to other regional facilities, such as Kootenai Health and Sacred Heart, will have the option to transfer to BGH for the remainder of their care.”

The Swing Bed Program is intended to provide easy access to a range of services, reduced readmissions, decreased length of stay, and the ability to receive continued care in the same environment and with the same care team.

Most importantly, the hospital stated, it allows our community members and their families to remain close to home for the duration of their care.

“The successful implementation of the Swing Bed Program is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team here at BGH,” stated Chief Nursing Officer Becki Dotson. “From the nurses, therapists and case managers to our administrative staff, everyone has brought an immense amount of energy and effort to bring this valuable service to our community.

“Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the care and support they need right here at home,” Dotson added. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited to see the positive impact this program will have on our patients and their families.”

Specific insurance eligibility requirements for swing bed admission apply.