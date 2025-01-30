Behind the jewelry counter at Bizarre Bazaar

· January 29, 2025

By Kathryn Larson
Reader Contributor

Let’s go behind the scenes at Bizarre Bazaar, the unique upscale resale shop that generates nearly $250,000 for grants and scholarships in Bonner County Community. It’s a unique collaboration of those who donate possessions, shoppers who seek gently used treasures and Community Assistance League volunteers who dedicate hours to operate a world-class operation. This wonderful partnership works through generosity, elbow grease and a little magic. 

Each department is led by one volunteer who builds their team. Healthy competition between the departments results in continuous improvement to the display, pricing and curation of donations.

Jewelry brought in more than $50,000 last year with an average price of $10 per item. That’s where Marilyn Haddad, “the Jewelry Lady,” makes things tick. Literally, she makes the watches tick and jewelry shine. 

She expressed an interest in the jewelry department eight years ago; and, the next thing she knew, she was running it. It was a steep learning curve, but she’s developed a robust process by which each donated piece is handled multiple times: inspected, researched, cleaned, repaired, valued, tagged with its story and displayed. Meanwhile, Haddad has formed a team and each volunteer brings unique talents. Donna Hutter’s smile lights up the jewelry counter.

Marilyn Haddad, behind the jewelry counter at Bizarre Bazaar. Courtesy photo

Haddad taught herself to research and value jewelry with the help of Google Images, customers and experience. Key markings that prove provenance can be hard to see, even with a jeweler’s loop. She takes stewardship seriously. 

“Jewelry shouldn’t be significantly underpriced. This was someone’s cherished possession. We want to get a fair price and move the inventory,” she said.

Every sale funds a local nonprofit or helps educate a student. Underpricing shortchanges the mission.

Haddad spends hours each day going through the donations and encouraging her team. No donation is dismissed. A necklace with a worn or broken chain often becomes three necklaces with matching earring, after undergoing a masterful redesign by jewelry team member Pamela Lawrence, of PL Designs. 

Haddad learned a valuation lesson the hard way on a Steuben glass trout leaping for an 18K gold fly. Research showed that the piece would bring a very high value, if authentic. Because she could not authenticate it with a signature, the piece had to be lowered to a fraction of that price. A regular and generous customer was interested in the piece, and Haddad explained the dilemma of authentication. The customer quickly found a tiny, faded signature and purchased the piece — and Haddad learned how to find hidden marks. 

These are the win-win situations where the Bizarre Bazaar team improves skills and the customers get a better deal than usual. 

Bizarre Bazaar was merely a huge rummage sale for 22 years. In 2006, CAL opened the first physical store. It’s brought more than $2 million dollars into the community in the form of grants and scholarships. We could not operate without the steady stream of generous donations from the community, faithful shoppers recognizing the multiplier that their purchases make here in Bonner County, and our dedicated volunteer heroes who forge lifelong friendships and develop skills to be good stewards. 

Please bring in those random jewelry items. If they don’t get a makeover, they may become part of one of the popular jewelry pieces bags coveted by local artists. We will find a home for your precious item with someone who will love it. 

Bizarre Bazaar has something for everyone. Come be part of the magic. 

Kathryn Larson is a volunteer with the Community Assistance League. Learn more about the organization at calsandpoint.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss a Valentine’s Party, Living Voices, an Opera Soiree, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal