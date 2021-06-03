Angels over Sandpoint plans Lazy .08K

By Reader Staff

The Angels over Sandpoint have announced Saturday, Aug. 28 as the date for the second annual Lazy .08K foot race. First hosted in 2019, the event had to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus; it’s back, now, with all proceeds going to help those in need in Bonner County.

Registration starts at noon at MickDuff’s Beer Hall (220 Cedar St.), followed by a session of hydration with the highest-quality beer (or root beer). Racers will have the opportunity to scope out the course, which begins and ends at the beer hall — encompassing a there-and-back jog across the parking lot.

Organizers say that runners will face numerous obstacles on the course, but not to worry as there will be an opportunity to reload on carbs at the halfway point.

The kids race happens at 1 p.m., followed by the adults. Racers will have the opportunity to take victory pictures at the finish line.

General entry is $25. This includes a pre-race beer and a swag bag. VIP entry is $50, which includes a pre- and post-race beer; the special VIP treatment, which is transportation across the course, rather than actually having to run the full .08K; and a VIP swag bag.

Come for the race, stay for the live music, food and additional games.

Register at Eventbrite: bit.ly/34EDmF3.