Allegro Dance Studio presents The Nutcracker

· December 8, 2024

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

Allegro Dance Studio performers have been practicing tirelessly for the third annual presentation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, returning Friday, Dec. 13 for four full-length shows at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). 

The Christmas magic begins with opening night at 7 p.m. The Saturday, Dec. 14 shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by a Sunday, Dec. 15 performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$40, depending on the seat, and available at allegrodancestudio.org/events.

Dancers from left to right: Lilah Kuhn, Jocelyn Simons, Elsa Reilly, Katherine Mellander, Jane Hughes, Ady Jolley and Cora Barcklay.

“There isn’t another ballet like it. Even after 130 years, it still captivates audiences with the music, dancing, storyline of adventure and fantasy all rolled into one, making The Nutcracker a significant part of the holiday season,” said Artistic Director and Choreographer Devyn Vaughan-Jolley.

This year, Vaughan-Jolley will not only debut new costumes and choreography but also two new, surprise roles, bringing something unexpected to the well-known Christmas classic. 

The ballet features live music and performances from Jane Hughes as Clara; Estella Simmons as Clara’s brother Fritz; Katherine Mellander as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Elsa Reilly and Piper Davis as The Nutcracker and The Nutcracker Prince, respectively; Mike Wojack as Drosselmeyer; Cora Barcklay as the Rat Queen; Ady Jolley as the Dew Drop Fairy and Lilah Kuhn as the Eastern Princess.

Keep an eye out for “Waltz Of The Snowflakes,” starring Jocelyn Simons as the Snow Queen, which is among Vaughan-Jolley’s favorite parts of the ballet.

“The scene brings so much of the beauty and elegance of ballet into one. Personally, over the years of performing in The Nutcracker in different roles, dancing in ‘Snow’ instilled a love in me for the art form and this classic story,” said Vaughan-Jolley.

For more information, call Allegro Dance Studio at 208-610-0188, email at [email protected] or visit allegrodancestudio.org/events.

