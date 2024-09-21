‘This isn’t fast food music’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Area talents will converge at The Hive’s stage Saturday, Sept. 28 for Deep Roots: Sandpoint’s Original Songwriter Showcase. The 21+ concert features beloved local musicians and new faces performing their original music, which reflects the unique community from which it sprang.

“When a small town is so saturated with musical talent like Sandpoint, it can feel like your original music just doesn’t stack up to the five or more acts playing their instruments to hit songs at a professional level all over town,” organizer Kevin Dorin told the Reader.

“I often witness musicians neglect to even tell the crowd, ‘I wrote this.’ That’s why it’s so important to get them on the ‘Small Town Big Stage,’ where people are focused on the fact that these songs were grown right here.”

Dorin is a seasoned musician himself, and will perform his bluesy folk alongside headliners Katelyn Shook, Josh Hedlund and Ben Olson, all of whom were chosen for their skill and high-quality songs. Supporting artists include Pete Hicks, Brendan Kelty, Kerry Leigh, Justin Lantrip, Buster Brown, Jacob Robin, Sydney Dale and Jordan Pitts.

“Any of the 12 artists on the bill could have been headliners, but the four we chose all have a musical relationship with Justin Landis, who will be accompanying us on our last couple songs of the evening,” said Dorin.

Dorin and his fellow headliners have grown and developed a camaraderie over the course of their time spent as staples of the local music scene. He first saw Shook perform solo during an open mic at Bluebird Bakery, where she treated attendees to her Indie-folk pop songwriting skills.

“I’d seen her perform beautifully at the Panida and the Festival in her famous duo, Shook Twins, but the intimate setting of witnessing her songwriting at an open mic is what really resonated with me,” said Dorin.

The singer and guitarist has released four albums with her sister Laurie Shook and performs in several groups, including the all-female rock cover band Sideboob. To listen or learn more, visit shooktwins.com.

Shook is joined by indie singer-songwriter Hedlund — part of the duo Little Wolf with Landis — who Dorin describes as, “simply one of my favorite songwriters that I’ve ever heard.”

“If you’ve lived here for a decade and never heard Josh [Hedlund] perform, heed my words: Don’t miss this opportunity,” he added.

Get a taste of Hedlund’s music at joshhedlund.bandcamp.com or on Spotify.

Rounding off the evening is singer, guitarist and Reader Publisher Ben Olson, who performs with Harold’s IGA and its side project, Blird. Olson plays everything from his trademark indie-folk rock to lo-fi, downtempo electronic. Listen on Spotify.

“He was an obvious choice because I’ve had the privilege to record an album with his band, Harold’s IGA. Ben’s intellect and lyricism have so much depth — I can listen to that album on repeat all day,” said Dorin.

Concertgoers can also purchase a recording of the Deep Roots live performance, which Dorin said will feature at least one song from each artist. This special album will only be available to ticket holders.

“You have to be there to get access. This isn’t fast food music,” said Dorin.

“If you are undecided about paying a $25 ticket for original, local music, I’d suggest that there is rarely anything in modern music that isn’t easy to access, and thus most of it feels ‘cheap,’” he added.

Tickets are available at livefromthehive.com for $25 when bought in advance and $30 when purchased the day of. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at The Hive (207 N. First Ave.), and the show begins at 7 p.m.

“If you believe that this event has value to our community and want to support it so we can do more events like this, please consider booking a VIP booth for your family and friends or business,” added Dorin.