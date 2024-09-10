A world-class voice for a world-class message

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Country musician Ty Herndon rose to fame in 1995 with the release of his ballad of love and loss, “What Mattered Most,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks category — now simply referred to as “Songs” — and solidified his place as a heartthrob for country music fans everywhere.

His latest tour will bring him across the country to the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.) Thursday, Sept. 12 to showcase his newest album, JACOB, which shows a raw, personal side of the star.

“I remember growing up listening to his music. It takes me back to riding to school and going wheelin’ in my dad’s ’79 GMC Jimmy. His music comes from a time where the lyrics told a story that was easy to connect to and often inspiring — Ty’s music often did both,” said Panida Executive Director Robb Talbott.

Throughout his career, Herndon has charted 17 singles, with songs like “Living in a Moment” and “It Must Be Love,” both of which reached No. 1 on the charts. Though his early songs have a quintessential ’90s feel, with soulful and nostalgic lyrics, JACOB returns to the older, original style of country that brought raw emotion to dealing with the difficulties of everyday life.

Herndon’s latest album explores addiction, mental health issues, self-discovery and religion, giving audiences a meaningful look into the difficulties he’s faced — difficulties that he now helps others overcome.

“I was really inspired by his strength through a fight with drugs, bipolar disorder and a suicide attempt, and the courage it must have taken to be the first major country music star to come out as gay,” Talbott said. “His newer music reflects that strength, connection to God and shows off his amazing voice.”

The voice that made audiences swoon in the ’90s has only gotten better with age, as Herndon has developed an added weight and gravel that befits his subject matter. Songs like “God Or The Gun,” inspired by his suicide attempt, explore his complex relationship with religion and the message of hope, love and kindness he now promotes both on and off the stage.

“It’s not where you go on Sunday, it’s what you do on Monday because you can’t say you love your Maker if you can’t even love your neighbor,” sings Herndon in “How You Get To Heaven.”

“His voice is world-class and symbolic of that ’90s country many of us grew up listening to,” Talbott told the Reader. “The lyrics of his songs will connect with anyone that has loved too hard, worked a long day to provide for their family, contemplated who they are or put a few dents on their old Chevy.”

As part of his commitment to advocacy, Herndon started the Foundation for Love and Acceptance, which uses music and media to garner support for LGBTQ+ and other at-risk youth, as well as anyone living with mental health issues. In 2021, the foundation partnered with Everfi to bring mental health and wellness education to more than 300 schools across six states.

The foundation’s annual Concert for Love and Acceptance additionally brings together country music stars to raise funds for organizations like GLAAD, MusiCares, ACM Lifting Lives and the Oasis LGBTQ Youth Center in Nashville.

“It is rare to have someone with this much talent, multiple No. 1 singles and a 30-plus-year career in country music come to Sandpoint,” Talbott said. “Don’t miss the chance to witness it.”

Ty Herndon’s performance with special guest Jackson Roltgen will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, with all proceeds benefiting the Panida. Tickets are available at panida.org and range in price from $25 to $49, depending on seating location. For more information, visit tyherndon.com.