Gratitude from a grump

The author expresses his thanks for various institutions that keep the wheels from falling off

· September 9, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Upon reviewing my past eight or so months of “Back of the Book” essays, I came to the conclusion that I’ve been a real downer this year. That was not my intention, which I set in my Jan. 4 installment of this feature, when I wrote that I would “practice a little more guarded optimism and try on a little more gratitude for the good things, rather than the bad things that have or might happen.”

Yeah, well, I have not succeeded in that resolution — or any of my other resolutions. I don’t think I’m alone in this moral failing.

Still, I must report on this fine Sept. 4 afternoon that I’m feeling pretty OK about the state of play in Sandpoint and our Gem State on a number of fronts (as for the county… that’s always another story).

Artwork by Zach Hagadone.

First off, I went to my son’s open house at Sandpoint Middle School the other day, and felt an immense amount of gratitude for the community of educators and staff there. I am, of course, deeply biased because my son is the fourth generation of his family to attend school in that building (including me).

That doesn’t matter, though — I’d feel the same way regardless. I applaud every single employee of the Lake Pend Oreille School District for their profound dedication and open-hearted, patient and loving approach to our kids. 

Back-to-school time is such a special, pivotal part of the year, and can be scary and overwhelming. It’s also exciting and invigorating. We are lucky to have the people we have doing the jobs that they do to make the school year the latter, less than the former.

I was also recently reminded about the critical role our health care professionals play in the region. What was supposed to be a mostly straightforward medical procedure for a member of my family turned south pretty quickly and dramatically, but luckily we were already south — at Kootenai Medical Center — and the providers there most certainly saved a life while being calm, communicative, supportive and (above all) deeply humane. I can’t thank them enough, because I was more scared during that experience than I’ve ever been.

As for the political bad actors who have made going to KMC necessary for so many vital procedures, due to their barbaric beliefs, I can’t condemn them enough and not in language fit for print. If you’re one of those bad actors, feel free to contact me and I’ll tell you exactly what I think.

Speaking of that, I also applaud the bravery and spirit of those who are actively working to correct the misguided, frankly mean and unproductive philosophies that have guided our majority political party in Idaho for the past 13 years. 

Part of my optimism this week is that I sense there’s a “throw-the-bums-out” mood moving through Idaho politics, and I’m bolstered by that. 

I know darn well that the bums know it, and it’s been made clear with their squirming at the realization that we don’t want or need them. 

I look forward to January 2025, when we will hopefully be rid of at least some of them.

Finally, I wish to express my gratitude for the people who’ve made this publication part of their weekly lives for all these years — despite my grumpy “Back of the Book” tirades.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on a Music Series, Movies, a Community Carnival, an Equinox Event, a Fun Run ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal