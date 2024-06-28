A wild ride in the Wild West

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Local filmmakers will celebrate the culmination of more than a year’s worth of work with the premiere of Missouri Breaks: The Ballad of Missouri Bill on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in Sandpoint). The classic Western film is a celebration of Idaho’s people and landscape, starring local actors shooting on location up and down the state.

“I’ve been all over this state, seen and experienced every region it has to offer, and I deeply love every square mile of it. I wanted the entire film shot here to showcase how beautiful Idaho is, and demonstrate the immense talent of the people who live here,” said Jarrod Christman, who produced, edited, wrote, co-directed and acted in the film, among other roles.

Roley Schoonover, Silas Anselmo, Mac Hege, Robert Chavez, Christman and his co-director Weston Grillo star in this 91-minute, PG film, which follows Missouri Bill, a man running from his bloody past to the wilds of the 1880s Idaho Territory.

“While he tries to hide from his true calling by chasing adventure in the West, the people he loves suffer the consequences. At this crossroads Missouri Bill is forced to choose: confront the past and embrace his purpose, or lose everything he holds most dear,” said Christman.

Before taking on a life of its own, the film began as a series of music videos promoting and accompanying the hard-rock, outlaw country songs of Christman’s band Missouri Breaks. The original soundtrack is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

“My hope is that the film will inspire people in our community to challenge the idea that great things can’t come from small places,” said Christman. “North Idaho can produce great art without assistance from or reliance upon anyone but the talented people right here at home.”

Presented by Rising Tide Media, tickets are $10 at the door or online at panida.org. Watch the full trailer at youtube.com/@wearemissouribreaks.

“If for nothing else, come to see just how much we North Idahoans can do, and how good it can actually be, with a tiny fraction of the money and resources of other film studios,” said Christman.