A really good cup of coffee

Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters celebrates a third Good Food Award

· May 4, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

For the third time in the past decade, Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters took home a coveted Good Food Award on April 21. Known as the James Beard awards of the artisan food world, the Good Food Awards recognize winners from 18 categories, such as cheese, chocolate, beer, wine and coffee, among others. Evans Brothers also took home wins in 2013 and 2017.

What sets this award apart from all others is not just the taste and quality of the final product — it’s a recognition of sustainable food products that go above and beyond their competitors.

The Evans Brothers (Randy, left; Rick, right) celebrate a third Good Food Award outside their Sandpoint location. Photo by Ben Olson.

“It’s entirely about quality,” Randy Evans told the Reader. “It’s not just how it tastes, but how it’s produced.”

Randy co-owns the coffee roasting business in Sandpoint with his brother Rick. While Randy oversees the coffee production, with longtime employee Daniel Gunter, Rick mainly oversees the running of the business and the marketing/sales. 

As the brothers can attest, even submitting to the Good Food Awards means passing a high bar.

“The vetting process for even qualifying to submit requires you showing full traceability of your product; the economic and social environment,” Rick said. 

That’s not a problem for Evans Brothers, as they have cultivated a close relationship over the years with Costa Rican farmers Oscar and Francesca Chacon, who own Las Lajas farm, where Evans Brothers’ famous beans originate. 

With coffee producers facing hitherto unseen challenges, including climate change and socioeconomic factors, Rick and Randy have continued to support the Chacons producing quality coffee beans that blow commodity coffees out of the water. In fact, Evans Brothers recently sent their marketing manager, Alani Strang, to Costa Rica to meet with the Chacons and learn more about importing specialty coffee.

“The Chacons are the true heroes of the specialty coffee world,” Randy said. “They were really excited to find out their coffee is receiving a Good Food Award.”

The blend that took home the award was named Finca Calle Lajas Natural. Chosen by a panel of judges in a blind taste test, the Finca Calle roast is described as “raspberry, cherry, orange, banana and roasted cacao,” according to Randy’s tasting notes.

Pre-order now to taste the winning roast yourself by visiting evansbrotherscoffee.com. This coffee is very limited and will be roasted May 15.

Taking home just one Good Food Award is a feat in itself, but racking up three wins is something else entirely, especially when taking into account they submitted to the Inland Northwest Division, which includes Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, the Dakotas, Oregon, Alaska and most notably Washington — where Seattle is a veritable mecca of good coffee.

“It’s a nice recognition of a lot of the hard work we do,” said Randy. “It feels really good to win this one. We do put a lot of emphasis on direct relationships and direct trade sourcing of our coffee and quality matters a lot to us, as well as sustainability.”

“I really feel proud of Randy and Daniel, because those two lead our whole coffee quality effort,” Rick said.

When asked why Evans Brothers makes such an effort to source their coffee beans, Randy said it’s just part of their DNA.

“It’s an inherent belief in the philosophy we’ve had in our business since the very beginning,” he said. “Everything we try to do is high quality … we want the best equipment possible and we have rigorous standards when it comes to roasting or preparing coffee. It really matters to us.”

Evans Brothers employs 30 people and has coffee shops in both Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene.

Visit evansbrotherscoffee.com or follow their social media for updates on how they conquer the coffee world, bean by bean.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Cinco De Mayo Block PartyMay is here, and there’s a lot going on this week. A Cinco De Mayo Block Party, a Free Track Meet, the 3/4 Minus Cykeltur, and FUNdraisers abound! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal