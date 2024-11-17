A ‘cozy’ fire?

By Todd Wendle

Reader Contributor

It was 8:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, in the low-40s and threatening rain.

“Dear, what do you think about building us a fire in the fireplace? It would be the first of the year. We just bought a cord of wood and it’s stacked right outside the front door. I can open a bottle of wine and we can sit by the fire. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

“That sounds perfect. I’ll go get the kindling, some paper and some bigger pieces. I’ll have your fire going in no time! One question though: Did you get the chimney cleaned last spring? I am sure we’re OK, but just curious?”

“Let me think a minute. No I did not. It slipped my mind. I am sure we will be OK. We’ll keep it small. We didn’t have that many fires last year anyway.”

10:30 p.m.: “Dear, do you smell smoke? Do you hear that roaring sound? What is that?”

“I’m not sure. I’ll go check. Maybe someone else has a fire.”

11:11 p.m.: “911, what is your emergency?”

“Please help! There are flames shooting out of my chimney and smoke coming from the eaves! Please hurry!”

11:13 p.m.: The call went out and Northside Fire in Ponderay responded. Sam Owen Fire was called in as well. The quick response saved the house. No one was injured. But the beautiful home was in ruins. The ceiling torn down, the rock fireplace and chimney laying scattered. Water dripping from what remained of the ceiling. Carpets soaked. And in every room? That deep-rooted smell of stale smoke.

And the saddest part of the story? It all could have been prevented.

If this couple had remembered to clean their chimney, they would have drank their wine and fallen asleep to the last glowing embers in the fireplace. Instead, they were treated to the sound of sirens and the flashing red-and-white lights of the fire trucks.

There are two primary causes of chimney fires: the first is incorrect installation; the second is not having the chimney or stove pipe cleaned periodically.

There are other contributors, as well. Burn only dry, seasoned wood. Do not damp down the stove to keep a fire all night. Burn your fires hot.

If you have recently built or installed a new stove or fireplace, have it inspected by a professional. It is recommended to ask around and find a professional that has a good reputation. The fireplace or stove may look fine to you, but it’s the inner workings of the ceiling, walls, attic and roof you cannot see that can cause a major problem.

This holds true for old fireplaces and chimneys. Over time, they can crack or even break. Have your stove or fireplace inspected regularly. This can be done when you get it cleaned.

When a fire burns in a contained area, creosote is created in the burning process. This black material travels up and usually out of your stove pipe or chimney. If it has time to cool down, it can and will attach to the inside of the stove pipe or chimney. These deposits slowly build up and effectively reduce the size of the pipe or chimney.

At some point, the heat from a fire or an ember will ignite the material. As the fire builds in the narrow space, it pulls more and more oxygen from below, resulting in instant flames shooting out of the top of the pipe or chimney with internal temperatures soaring. The pipe glows red, the lining untouchable. Any wood or other material next to the pipe or chimney can and will burst into flame, spreading the fire quickly to the chimney space, attic and roof.

This material needs to be cleaned out of your pipe and chimney regularly. Once a year is recommended; but, if you constantly burn, twice a year would be better.

And while you are having it cleaned — or it’s brand new — have that stove or fireplace inspected professionally.

Cleaning a stove pipe or chimney can be done DIY. The box stores and hardware stores carry the necessary supplies. Keep in mind it is a very dirty process, so close off the stove or fireplace below to prevent soot, ash and creosote from filling your living room.

Remember: This story does not need to be repeated at your house. It is 100% preventable. Inspections, periodic cleaning, dry firewood and hot fires will keep you and your home safe with no nighttime calls to 911.

Want to learn more? Head to YouTube and or Google and search “chimney fire.” You’ll get more than enough information and videos.

This is the first article in a new periodic series contributed to the Reader from the Sam Owen Fire Department, focused on actionable fire and highway safety information. Sam Owen Fire is located in Hope. It is one of many of our local volunteer fire departments in our area. If there is a subject you would like to see covered, please email the author at [email protected].