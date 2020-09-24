10th annual 100k Poets for Change to be held online

By Reader Staff

Join poets, musicians and artists from around the world in a demonstration and celebration to promote peace, sustainability and justice, and to call for serious social, environmental and political change.

Share poems, artwork, and photographs that will be displayed on the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force website for perusal by the community and beyond in an online gallery showing. Submitted work will also be featured on the 100 Thousand Poets for Change website at 100tpc.org. Send original poems or artwork — in JPEG form — to [email protected] by Saturday, Sept. 26.

“We look forward to reading your ideas for positive change in the world, in your community, in your lives,” said event organizer and Lost Horse Press Publisher Christine Holbert.

100 Thousand Poets for Change has organized more than 5,000 poetry, art and music gatherings for the cause of peace, justice and sustainability across the globe in the past 10 years.

Poets from many languages, cultures, geographical regions, ethnicities, creeds, beliefs, and religious affiliations have come together year after year to lead and promote poetry readings, without any preconditions or censorship, where participants speak out for the causes nearest to their hearts.

In the process, oppressions, exploitative practices, biases and abuses of many kinds have been highlighted — personal and social, communal, political and economic, spiritual, intellectual and emotional — whether based on gender, race, class or religious affiliation, color, territory, language and cultural tradition, or any form of differentiation whatsoever.

The organization knows that these are real troubles that trouble our world; there are distinct and often mortal consequences to these regimes of tyranny and persecution, and there is a collective interest in striving toward the ideal that 100 TPC has set for itself in calling for peace, justice and sustainability.