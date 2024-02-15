Winter Carnival 2024: Week 1

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Winter Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and, despite the noticeable lack of snow, is swinging into its second century with a blizzard of events happening over the course of two weeks. Here is a sampling of what’s happening during Week 1:

Friday, Feb. 16

Parade of Lights

Sponsored by Ting, this just-for-fun parade is the official kickoff to the Winter Carnival, rolling through downtown Sandpoint with a small flotilla of floats representing local groups and businesses. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., following a route from the City Parking Lot at Church and Second, to First Avenue and back via Cedar Street.

Winter Carnival chili cook-off

Back for the second year in a row, tasting starts a little after 3 p.m. First place wins the Golden Ladle prize of $200, second place wins $100 and third is $50. Judging is by popular vote and everyone is welcome to enter. Bring your entry between 2 and 3 p.m. on the day of the competition. The event will take place at Pierce Auto Center (30 Gun Club Road, Sagle), which sponsors the cook-off.

Live music w/Paper Flowers at The Hive

North Idaho-based Paper Flowers will bring iconic hits from the ’70s and ’80s to The Hive with its multimedia Remembering Fleetwood Mac concert, featuring the infamous and influential music of the band’s heyday. SOLD OUT.

Live music w/Bright Moments at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Eclectic jazz from 5-8 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Live music w/Jason Perry Band at Connie’s Lounge

Get into the funk vibe starting at 5 p.m. at 323 Cedar St.

Peggy Reich solo recital

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint presents classical pianist Peggy Reich playing “Ostranenie Musicale.” Music from 7-9 p.m. at Little Carnegie Hall in the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint (110 Main St.). Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for adults, available at sandpointconservatory.com or at the door.

Activities at Schweitzer

Schweitzer kicks off Winter Carnival with tubing, twilight skiing, Starlight race series and a party at Taps, Yin Yoga at Cambium Spa and Kids Night Out. Events start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17

More activities at Schweitzer

It’s President’s Day weekend with a host of happenings on the hill, including the all-day Snow Bar featuring Radio Brewing, Grand Teton and No-Li; Vinyasa Yoga at Cambium; NASTAR; hosted summit snowshoe hike; tubing, kids crafts; Village campfire and treat roasting; Twilight skiing; music at taps with Adrian Xavier; and Kids Night Out. Events run all day until 9 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Eagles chili cook-off

Enter your best chili recipe for $10 or just come hungry to assist in judging. Tasting begins at 5 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge (1511 Johnny Long Road).

Sun Daddy drum circle

Bring your own drums, rattles and a chair to the Embody Center (823 Main St.) to participate. Some extra rattles and drums will be available if needed. Get more info at embodysandpoint.love.

Live music w/Weibe Jammin’ at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Classic tunes with a reggae twist from 5-8 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Live music w/Devon Wade at Barrel 33

Good ol’ country music from 5-8 p.m. at 100 N. First Ave.

Live music w/Suspicious PKG at Connie’s Lounge

Bonners Ferry-based rockers take the stage starting at 6 p.m. at 323 Cedar St.

Live music w/Mia Kohal Band at 219 Lounge

Sandpoint’s signature classic outlaw rock band from 9 p.m.-midnight, at 219 First Ave.

Live music w/Hogwire at The Hive

Country and rock lovers unite for this free show, with doors open at 7 p.m. and music starting at 8:45 p.m. at 207 N. First Ave.

Sleigh ride, dinner and concert at Western Pleasure

Horse-drawn sleigh ride through pines followed by a ranch-style meal and live music. Sleigh rides can be scheduled at 5 or 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Call 208-263-9066 for reservations. Get more info at westernpleasureranch.com.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Activities at Schweitzer

More President’s Weekend events, including all-day Snow Bar featuring Radio Brewing, Grand Teton and No-Li; hosted Hermit’s Hollow hike; NASTAR; tubing; kids crafts; Twilight skiing; Village campfire and treat roasting; music at Taps with Snacks at Midnight; and Coca-Cola’s “Let It Glow!” night parade and fireworks. Events run all day until 9 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/The Jauntee at 219 Lounge

This Boston-based band pushes the boundaries of improvisational music with elements of jazz, funk, rock and psychedelic jams. The show is 8-11 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. (Read more about the band on Page 21.)

Monday, Feb. 19

More activities at Schweitzer

Hit the mountain for NASTAR, hosted summit snowshoe hike, tubing and kids crafts. Events start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. For more info go to schweitzer.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Flow Yoga at Cambium Spa on Schweitzer 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Jennifer Stoehner at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Classical and contemporary piano tunes from 5-7 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Live music w/Peter Lucht at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Jazz piano from 5-7 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Trivia night at Connie’s

Hosted by Toshi and Austin at 323 Cedar St. Cost is $5 per person; can play as an individual or team of up to four. First prize is 70% off entrees and second place gets 30% off.

Learn more about Sandpoint’s annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com. For even more events happening around Sandpoint this weekend, head to Page 18 to peruse the Reader calendar or head to sandpointonline.com.