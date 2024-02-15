Winter Carnival 2024: Week 1

Celebrate the season with events from Sagle to Sandpoint to Schweitzer

· February 14, 2024

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The Sandpoint Winter Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and, despite the noticeable lack of snow, is swinging into its second century with a blizzard of events happening over the course of two weeks. Here is a sampling of what’s happening during Week 1:

Friday, Feb. 16

Parade of Lights

Sponsored by Ting, this just-for-fun parade is the official kickoff to the Winter Carnival, rolling through downtown Sandpoint with a small flotilla of floats representing local groups and businesses. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., following a route from the City Parking Lot at Church and Second, to First Avenue and back via Cedar Street.

Winter Carnival chili cook-off

Back for the second year in a row, tasting starts a little after 3 p.m. First place wins the Golden Ladle prize of $200, second place wins $100 and third is $50. Judging is by popular vote and everyone is welcome to enter. Bring your entry between 2 and 3 p.m. on the day of the competition. The event will take place at Pierce Auto Center (30 Gun Club Road, Sagle), which sponsors the cook-off.

Live music w/Paper Flowers at The Hive

North Idaho-based Paper Flowers will bring iconic hits from the ’70s and ’80s to The Hive with its multimedia Remembering Fleetwood Mac concert, featuring the infamous and influential music of the band’s heyday. SOLD OUT.

Live music w/Bright Moments at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Eclectic jazz from 5-8 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Live music w/Jason Perry Band at Connie’s Lounge

Get into the funk vibe starting at 5 p.m. at 323 Cedar St.

Peggy Reich solo recital

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint presents classical pianist Peggy Reich playing “Ostranenie Musicale.” Music from 7-9 p.m. at Little Carnegie Hall in the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint (110 Main St.). Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for adults, available at sandpointconservatory.com or at the door.

Activities at Schweitzer

Schweitzer kicks off Winter Carnival with tubing, twilight skiing, Starlight race series and a party at Taps, Yin Yoga at Cambium Spa and Kids Night Out. Events start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17

More activities at Schweitzer

It’s President’s Day weekend with a host of happenings on the hill, including the all-day Snow Bar featuring Radio Brewing, Grand Teton and No-Li; Vinyasa Yoga at Cambium; NASTAR; hosted summit snowshoe hike; tubing, kids crafts; Village campfire and treat roasting; Twilight skiing; music at taps with Adrian Xavier; and Kids Night Out. Events run all day until 9 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Eagles chili cook-off

Enter your best chili recipe for $10 or just come hungry to assist in judging. Tasting begins at 5 p.m., at the Eagles Lodge (1511 Johnny Long Road).

Sun Daddy drum circle

Bring your own drums, rattles and a chair to the Embody Center (823 Main St.) to participate. Some extra rattles and drums will be available if needed. Get more info at embodysandpoint.love.

Live music w/Weibe Jammin’ at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Classic tunes with a reggae twist from 5-8 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Live music w/Devon Wade at Barrel 33

Good ol’ country music from 5-8 p.m. at 100 N. First Ave.

Live music w/Suspicious PKG at Connie’s Lounge

Bonners Ferry-based rockers take the stage starting at 6 p.m. at 323 Cedar St.

Live music w/Mia Kohal Band at 219 Lounge

Sandpoint’s signature classic outlaw rock band from 9 p.m.-midnight, at 219 First Ave.

Live music w/Hogwire at The Hive

Country and rock lovers unite for this free show, with doors open at 7 p.m. and music starting at 8:45 p.m. at 207 N. First Ave.

Sleigh ride, dinner and concert at Western Pleasure

Horse-drawn sleigh ride through pines followed by a ranch-style meal and live music. Sleigh rides can be scheduled at 5 or 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Call 208-263-9066 for reservations. Get more info at westernpleasureranch.com.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Activities at Schweitzer

More President’s Weekend events, including all-day Snow Bar featuring Radio Brewing, Grand Teton and No-Li; hosted Hermit’s Hollow hike; NASTAR; tubing; kids crafts; Twilight skiing; Village campfire and treat roasting; music at Taps with Snacks at Midnight; and Coca-Cola’s “Let It Glow!” night parade and fireworks. Events run all day until 9 p.m. Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/The Jauntee at 219 Lounge

This Boston-based band pushes the boundaries of improvisational music with elements of jazz, funk, rock and psychedelic jams. The show is 8-11 p.m., tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of show. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. (Read more about the band on Page 21.)

Monday, Feb. 19

More activities at Schweitzer

Hit the mountain for NASTAR, hosted summit snowshoe hike, tubing and kids crafts. Events start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. For more info go to schweitzer.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Flow Yoga at Cambium Spa on Schweitzer 9:30-10:30 a.m. 

Get more info at schweitzer.com.

Live music w/Jennifer Stoehner at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Classical and contemporary piano tunes from 5-7 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Live music w/Peter Lucht at Pend d’Oreille Winery

Jazz piano from 5-7 p.m. at 301 Cedar St.

Trivia night at Connie’s

Hosted by Toshi and Austin at 323 Cedar St. Cost is $5 per person; can play as an individual or team of up to four. First prize is 70% off entrees and second place gets 30% off.

Learn more about Sandpoint’s annual Winter Carnival at sandpointwintercarnival.com. For even more events happening around Sandpoint this weekend, head to Page 18 to peruse the Reader calendar or head to sandpointonline.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the Parade of Lights, a Comedy Show, Fireworks. and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal