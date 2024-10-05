What’s on the general election ballot?

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

With the 2024 general election around the corner, it’s important to be as informed as possible before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you’ll see on the ballot, as well as what you need to know about voting.

Voting information

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 and the polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Bonner County, early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. the two weeks before Election Day, ending at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. In Boundary County, instead of early voting they have in-person absentee ballots available from Wednesday, Sept. 25 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

To sign up for early voting or make a request for an absentee ballot, the easiest method is to visit idahovotes.gov, but voters may also contact local election offices. Absentee ballots must be requested by Friday, Oct. 25.

“If you come to our office or mail in a request for an absentee ballot, we verify signatures then, and we verify the signatures again when we get them back,” Bonner County Clerk Michael Rosedale told the Reader. “That’s to make sure somebody didn’t intercept it. You can always drop it off at the elections office — we have a drop box under a camera in the foyer.”

Rosedale urged voters not to delay voting by absentee ballot.

“You can request an absentee ballot right now,” he said. “If you know who you’re going to vote for, get those back to us. Don’t wait. Every election we get ballots back the days following the election because they got hung up in the mail or received on Election Day after 8 p.m.”

Register to vote

For those not currently registered to vote, visit voteidaho.gov to register or update voter registration no later than Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. PST. This is good for first-time voters as well as those who have moved, changed their names or haven’t voted recently.

Party vs. unaffiliated

No matter with which political party voters are registered, each ballot will look the same. However, there are 44 different ballots depending on what specific part of the voting district in which you live.

“The only time it matters what party you are in is in even-year primaries,” Rosedale said. “All other elections, in those districts, everyone gets the same ballot.”

For example, there may be levies on the ballot for some voting districts, but not on ballots for voters in other districts.

H.J.R. 5 — Amendment to Idaho Constitution

On the ballot this November will be House Joint Resolution 5, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that relates to the qualifications of electors. The exact language of the bill is as follows:

“Shall Section 2, Article VI of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that individuals who are not citizens of the United States may not be qualified electors in any election held within the state of Idaho?”

The proposed amendment would add language to Section 2, Article VI of the Idaho Constitution, which currently reads, “[E]very male or female citizen of the United States, eighteen years old, who has resided in this state, and in the county where he or she offers to vote for the period provided by law, if registered as provided by law, is a qualified elector.”

Supporters of H.J.R. 5 claim the amendment is needed to clarify that U.S. citizenship is a requirement for eligibility to vote in Idaho elections because current language does not expressly prohibit noncitizens from voting. Opponents of H.J.R. 5 claim the amendment is unnecessary because U.S. citizenship is currently required by law for participating in Idaho elections, and the Idaho secretary of state requires citizenship and proof of residency with respect to individuals who register to vote.

Proposition 1: Idaho Open Primaries Initiative

This measure will replace voter selection of party nominees with a top-four primary and will require a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.

If enacted by a simple majority of Idaho voters, the initiative would abolish Idaho’s party primaries, instead creating a system in which all candidates participate in a top-four primary system where voters may vote on all candidates. The top four vote-earners for each office would advance to the general election. It would also establish a ranked-choice voting system for the general election, where voters would rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference, but need not rank every candidate.

The votes are counted in successive rounds and the candidate receiving the fewest votes in each round is eliminated. Votes for eliminated candidates will transfer to the voter’s next highest ranked active candidate. The candidate with the most votes in the final round wins the race.

For a comprehensive pro and con argument for Proposition 1, visit idahovotes.gov or see Pages 5-6 of the Idaho Voters’ Pamphlet.

City of Sandpoint local option tax

The city of Sandpoint is seeking a local option non-property 1% city sales tax, which would be implemented Jan. 1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2049. The tax will be applicable to all sales, except occupancy sales subject to taxation under Chapter 36 of Title 63 of Idaho Code.

Revenue from the LOT will be dedicated to:

a. Street pavement, sealing, widening, reconstruction, maintenance and associated stormwater infrastructure;

b. Sidewalk/pathway improvements, including maintenance and reconstruction and extensions to provide connectivity and increase ADA accessibility and safety;

c. Graveling and grading of alleyways;

d. Property tax relief to Sandpoint property owners (any excess revenue received will be placed in a designated property tax relief fund);

e. Administrative costs and direct costs to collect and enforce the tax.

City of Ponderay LOT

The city of Ponderay is seeking a 1% consumption tax on all sales except hotels/motels and sales receipts that exceed $999.99 for a period of 10 years.

Revenue from this LOT will be used for the following projects:

a. Continued development of safe public access to Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend d’Oreille Bay Trail, including a railroad underpass;

b. Continued construction at the Field of Dreams recreational facility;

c. Creation of an endowment fund designed to maintain the Field of Dreams facilities;

d. Designating $500,000 in addition to the existing street budget for necessary improvements, maintenance, and new facilities for street and stormwater projects;

e. Administrative costs.

Lake Pend Oreille School District No. 83 levy

LPOSD No. 83 is requesting a total annual levy amount of $1,130,060 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2026. The estimated annual cost to the taxpayers on the proposed levy is a tax of $23 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. For more information, please visit sd83.org.

Spirit Lake Fire District levy

The Spirit Lake Fire Protection District is vying for a permanent override tax levy to increase its property tax budget and levy beyond the amount provided for under Idaho Code. The levy amount requested is $477,000 commencing Oct. 1, 2025, which shall be permanently added to the base budget. For more information, visit spiritlakefire.com.

Timberlake Lake Fire District levy

The Timberlake Lake Fire Protection District is seeking a permanent override levy in the amount of $700,000 per year to increase its budget. If successful, this levy would commence with the fiscal year 2026 and which shall be established as the base budget. For more information, visit timberlakefire.com.

Joint School District No. 272 levy

The Joint School District No. 272 is seeking a supplemental levy for a total of $9,520,000 per year for two years, commencing July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2027. The estimated average annual cost of the taxpayer on the proposed levy is $105 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year. For more information, see sd272.org.

Presidential candidates

There are nine presidential candidates on the general election ballot: Shiva Ayyadurai (Independent), Claudia De La Cruz (Independent), Kamala D. Harris (Democratic), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Independent — dropped out of the race), Chase Oliver (Libertarian), Joel Skousen (Constitution), Jill Stein (Independent), Randall Terry (Independent) and Donald J. Trump (Republican).

U.S. Representative District 1

There are four candidates for District 1 U.S. Representative, including Russ Fulcher (Republican), Brendan J. Gomez (Constitution), Matt Loesby (Libertarian) and Kaylee Peterson (Democratic).

State Senator District 1

There are two candidates to represent District 1 in the Idaho State Senate, including Daniel “Dan” Rose (Independent) and Jim Woodward (Republican).

State Representative District 1 Seat A

There are two candidates for this office, including Karen Matthee (Democratic) and Mark Sauter (Republican).

State Representative District 1 Seat B

There are two candidates for this office, with Kathryn Larson (Democratic) facing Cornel Rasor (Republican).

Bonner County Commissioner District 1 (two-year term)

Two candidates face off for the District 1 commissioner seat, including Brian Domke (Republican) and Steve Johnson (Democratic).

Bonner County Commissioner District 3 (4-year term)

Two candidates will be on the ballot for the District 3 commissioner seat, including Ron Korn (Republican) and Glenn Lefebvre (Independent).

Bonner County Sheriff

Daryl Wheeler (Republican) is running unopposed on the ballot.

Bonner County Assessor

Dennis Engelhardt (Republican) is running unopposed on the ballot.

Bonner County Prosecutor

Louis Marshall (Republican) is running unopposed on the ballot.