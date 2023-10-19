Giggle water and glad rags: A return to the speakeasy days

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Whether it was the high fashion, the roaring lifestyle or the suggestion of socially acceptable naughtiness, the Prohibition Era continues to fascinate us a century later.

For those looking to time travel back to the wild and wooly 1920s, Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre is hosting its third annual Speakeasy at the 219 Lounge, which serves as the main fundraiser for the theater troupe. The popular event will be held on consecutive Thursday nights Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, with seating starting at 6:30 p.m. before a 7 p.m. event start.

Speakeasy is a unique production that combines a murder mystery, live cabaret singers and a lounge atmosphere that guarantees an escape from everything mundane.

“It really feels like a lounge experience,” said LPO Rep founder Keely Gray. “It’s an authentic nightclub atmosphere, with the lights dimmed, decorations out, people mingling and having fun. It’s really fun to see what happens when the crowd hushes each time a new singer comes out on stage.”

With a script penned by local thespian Corey Repass, Gray said the evening very much resembles some of the plays her troupe puts on, but has the element of live song and lounge vibes added.

The evening will see live performances by a half dozen singers, including Gray, Katie Skidmore, Holly Beaman, Sarah Morgan, Kate McAlister and Myla McKechnie.

“Each singer has a few songs they sing, and we also have a cute barbershop moment that will happen,” Gray told the Reader.

The event supports LPO Repertory Theatre’s annual spring musical, which in the past has included popular plays like Young Frankenstein and Into the Woods, which were both received with audience acclaim.

In the case of LPO Rep’s forthcoming spring musical, Gray announced it would be Legally Blonde, which she said would cost about $6,000 just to secure the rights to the script.

“This is why we raise funds during the Speakeasy,” Gray said. “It’s a hurdle, and that’s why before LPO Rep came around musicals were few and far between. It takes a monumental effort, lots of money and training to do it well. … I’ve developed a team of people who are really excited to do what we’re doing. They’ve put their all into it.”

Along with the singers, some familiar names will help perform at the Speakeasy nights, including Eric Bond, Michael Clark, Andrew Sorg and Corey Repass. Vicki Turnbull and Valarie Moore are also helping with setup, as well as Conrad Dean working as sound engineer.

“We just finished doing Murder on the Orient Express, and we’re lucky to have our costume and set designer from the play decorating the Niner for us, including drapes and table settings,” Gray said.

Early on, Gray said she discussed where to hold the Speakeasy nights with fellow actors, coming to the conclusion that the 219 Lounge would be the perfect location.

“We love the 219,” she said. “This has been our home the last two years. [Manager] Mark [Terry] is so awesome, and he’s so easy to work with.”

Costumes from the Prohibition era are encouraged, but not required. Gray said anything with fringe or beading works great for the ladies, and men can easily rely on top hats, vests and suit pants.

“Anything that makes you feel excited to come out to the event and get into the mood,” Gray said. “Come as a character if you want, we’ll play along with you.”

Tickets for general admission are $35 each and usually go fast. VIP tickets will be $60 and include early entry, a free drink and a piece of LPO Rep swag. The 219 will likely have themed drink specials, but otherwise will have a regular bar with beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.