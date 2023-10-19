Giggle water and glad rags: A return to the speakeasy days

Popular LPO Repertory Theater fundraiser travels back to Prohibition era with 3rd annual event

· October 19, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Whether it was the high fashion, the roaring lifestyle or the suggestion of socially acceptable naughtiness, the Prohibition Era continues to fascinate us a century later.

For those looking to time travel back to the wild and wooly 1920s, Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre is hosting its third annual Speakeasy at the 219 Lounge, which serves as the main fundraiser for the theater troupe. The popular event will be held on consecutive Thursday nights Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, with seating starting at 6:30 p.m. before a 7 p.m. event start.

Speakeasy is a unique production that combines a murder mystery, live cabaret singers and a lounge atmosphere that guarantees an escape from everything mundane.

Courtesy photo.

“It really feels like a lounge experience,” said LPO Rep founder Keely Gray. “It’s an authentic nightclub atmosphere, with the lights dimmed, decorations out, people mingling and having fun. It’s really fun to see what happens when the crowd hushes each time a new singer comes out on stage.”

With a script penned by local thespian Corey Repass, Gray said the evening very much resembles some of the plays her troupe puts on, but has the element of live song and lounge vibes added.

The evening will see live performances by a half dozen singers, including Gray, Katie Skidmore, Holly Beaman, Sarah Morgan, Kate McAlister and Myla McKechnie.

“Each singer has a few songs they sing, and we also have a cute barbershop moment that will happen,” Gray told the Reader. 

The event supports LPO Repertory Theatre’s annual spring musical, which in the past has included popular plays like Young Frankenstein and Into the Woods, which were both received with audience acclaim.

In the case of LPO Rep’s forthcoming spring musical, Gray announced it would be Legally Blonde, which she said would cost about $6,000 just to secure the rights to the script.

“This is why we raise funds during the Speakeasy,” Gray said. “It’s a hurdle, and that’s why before LPO Rep came around musicals were few and far between. It takes a monumental effort, lots of money and training to do it well. … I’ve developed a team of people who are really excited to do what we’re doing. They’ve put their all into it.”

Along with the singers, some familiar names will help perform at the Speakeasy nights, including Eric Bond, Michael Clark, Andrew Sorg and Corey Repass. Vicki Turnbull and Valarie Moore are also helping with setup, as well as Conrad Dean working as sound engineer.

“We just finished doing Murder on the Orient Express, and we’re lucky to have our costume and set designer from the play decorating the Niner for us, including drapes and table settings,” Gray said.

Early on, Gray said she discussed where to hold the Speakeasy nights with fellow actors, coming to the conclusion that the 219 Lounge would be the perfect location.

“We love the 219,” she said. “This has been our home the last two years. [Manager] Mark [Terry] is so awesome, and he’s so easy to work with.”

Costumes from the Prohibition era are encouraged, but not required. Gray said anything with fringe or beading works great for the ladies, and men can easily rely on top hats, vests and suit pants.

“Anything that makes you feel excited to come out to the event and get into the mood,” Gray said. “Come as a character if you want, we’ll play along with you.”

Tickets for general admission are $35 each and usually go fast. VIP tickets will be $60 and include early entry, a free drink and a piece of LPO Rep swag. The 219 will likely have themed drink specials, but otherwise will have a regular bar with beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on the Legend Has It, a Movie Night Fundraiser, a Haunted House, a live performance of Retirement is Murder...and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal