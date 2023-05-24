US-2 construction begins May 30

By Reader Staff

Construction will begin Tuesday, May 30 to widen U.S. Highway 2 south of its interchange with U.S. Highway 95 in Sandpoint. Crews will build another lane for southbound traffic between the interchange and the visitor center.

“Adding another lane will make the highway four lanes and consistent with other sections, removing the bottleneck drivers currently experience,” said Project Manager Erica Aamodt.

The project will also increase the clearance underneath the railroad bridge so that taller loads may pass underneath.

“U.S. 2 serves as an alternate route for U.S. 95, so increasing the clearance to the current standard of 17 feet will allow a greater range of commercial vehicles to pass through without difficulty,” Aamodt added.

Work will take until mid-November to complete. Drivers will be able to pass through the work zone with one lane in each direction, but should still plan for congestion.

Drivers can download the 511 app or check 511.idaho.gov to stay ahead of traffic impacts on state highways and interstates.