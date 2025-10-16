Uncovering untold stories: Finding Lucinda

Documentary explores the early career of Lucinda Williams

By Reader Staff

The Finding Lucinda tour is more than a concert — it’s a traveling artistic experience. Each date includes an acoustic performance by ISMAY (a.k.a. Avery Hellman) with Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, Charlie Sexton and Lucinda Williams on an inspirational road trip chronicling the search for artistic purpose.

Featuring special guests Christy Hays, Chad Okrusch and Ben Pickett, the screening is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint), and will include a question-and-answer session with ISMAY, who stars in the film.

ISMAY, a.k.a. Avery Hellman, will perform at the Panida’s screening of the documentary Finding Lucinda on Oct. 17. Courtesy photo

Directed by Joel Fendelman (Man on Fire), Finding Lucinda follows singer-songwriter ISMAY on a road trip across the American South, uncovering the roots of Lucinda Williams’ artistry. Along the way, the film reveals never-before-heard recordings from Williams’ early years and includes interviews with Sexton, Miller, Gauthier, Max and Josh Baca, Ray Kennedy and Williams herself. The project has grown into a dynamic, multifaceted release including the film, a live tour, a soundtrack, and an 18-part podcast distributed by Ed Helms’ Bluegrass Situation Podcast Network.

According to Hellman, “Working on Finding Lucinda gave me the extraordinary opportunity to truly understand what gives an artist their voice. Over four years, our team dove deep into exploring how place, upbringing, and craft made Lucinda Williams the astounding artist she is today.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m., with tickets available for $27 at the door or panida.org. Learn more at findinglucindafilm.com.