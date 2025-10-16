The Panida Theater celebrates 50 years of Rocky Horror

Fifty years ago, on Sept. 26, 1975, the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show debuted to small, unresponsive audiences and immediately flopped — but that was just the beginning. The inclusive, queer and bawdy culture that grew around this musical comedy went on to make it the longest-running theatrical release in film history (50 years) and earn Rocky Horror a place in the United States National Film Registry.
In honor of the 50-year anniversary, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen in all its camp glory on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m., with an accompanying costume contest, at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).
Based on the 1973 stage production by Richard O’Brien, Rocky Horror is a gaudy, raunchy rock ’n’ roll musical that spoofs classic horror and science-fiction B movies. The story follows sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who happen upon the mysterious estate of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) shortly after their engagement.
Frank, a seductive “transvestite” scientist, is determined to build his own boyfriend, Frankenstein style, and open the naive couple’s eyes to the world of “absolute pleasure.” Along the way, Brad and Janet encounter the house’s strange inhabitants: a rock ’n’ roll biker (Meat Loaf), a hunchback butler (O’Brien), a Soviet maid (Patricia Quinn), a showgirl (Nell Campbell) and Rocky Horror himself (Peter Hinwood).
The film’s cult following blossomed after Fox began midnight screenings of Rocky Horror, which had audiences coming back day after day to sing along and talk back to the screen. Eventually, dressing like the characters, yelling out quips and playing raunchy games became the norm. The Panida’s showing will have lots of audience participation (including props to throw) led by the night’s seductive hosts.
Tickets are $27. Visit panida.org for more information.
