U.S. Navy launches attack submarine USS Idaho

By Reader Staff

One of the U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarines, the future USS Idaho (SSN 799), launched from General Dynamics Electric Boat’s shipyard into the Thames River in Connecticut on Aug. 6.

The launch, also known as “float off,” marks a construction milestone in the life of a ship, when it moves from the shipbuilder’s facilities and into the water for the first time to begin final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

“Today’s launch is testament to the strong collaboration the Navy has with its shipbuilding partners,” stated Capt. Mike Hollenbach, Virginia Class Submarine program manager. “Idaho will be a valuable national asset and source of pride for our sailors, the shipbuilders and all Americans for years to come.”

Submarine sponsor Terry Stackley christened the boat on March 16, 2024 with water she collected from several lakes in Idaho. The submarine began construction in 2017 and will be the 26th Virginia-class fast attack submarine to deliver to the fleet, and the fifth U.S. Navy ship named for the state. The last ship named Idaho was battleship BB 42, commissioned in 1919, and which played a critical role in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Virginia-class fast-attack submarines have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements. Additionally, through the extensive use of modular construction, open architecture and commercial off-the-shelf components, the Virginia class is designed to remain state-of-the-practice for its entire operational life through the rapid introduction of new systems and payloads.

USS Idaho Commanding Officer Randall Leslie visited Sandpoint in September 2023 for a reception hosted by the Rotary Club of Sandpoint and the USS Idaho Commissioning Foundation, which includes former-Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who serves the commissioning committee as chair.

“Virginia-class fast-attack submarines provide the Navy with the capabilities required to maintain the nation’s undersea supremacy well into the 21st century,” according to a news release.

To learn more, visit SSN799.org.