Travis Robert Dickson, 45

Trav was born on May 21, 1979, in Santa Maria, Calif. He was happy-go-lucky; quick to smile; inquisitive; and lived his life with a focus on family, friends, and a commitment to good causes and spreading positivity in the world.

Moving to North Idaho in 1982, Travis was raised in Sagle, where he enjoyed exploring the wetlands, fields, creeks, woods around his home and skiing Schweitzer from a young age. Fun was had riding his bicycle off “jumps” that he, his brothers and childhood friend — Lyf Gildersleeve — built in the yard.

He was strong-willed and determined to live life on his terms from a young age, which kept his Mom on her toes — especially when she found herself digging through the trash to find silverware that he decided to throw away when it was his turn to do the dishes, because he did not like washing silverware!

As a teenager, Trav learned the joy and sense of freedom that came from riding his bike across the Long Bridge to hang out with friends. He spent summer days jumping off the bridge at Fry Creek; rock-picking, swimming and jumping off cliffs at Green Bay; and exploring the woods. When he met Cody Crawford, two mischievous forces combined, they started a competition with their older brothers — Gary and Beau — to see who could do the most outrageous things without getting caught. The things they did, and lengths they went to, to “win” their adolescent competition were hilarious!

Travis attended Sandpoint High School, where he was renowned for his abilities on the soccer field. He was a stellar athlete and earned a spot in the Olympic Development Program for soccer, which afforded him the opportunity to travel around the U.S. playing his favorite game. This also included an amazing trip to Europe with a local team of high-school kids.

Trav said the experience changed his life — the history and way of life in Europe was inspirational to him.

Graduating from SHS in 1998, he went on to attend the University of Southern Colorado-Pueblo to play soccer. After two years in Colorado, Trav transferred to the University of Idaho, in Moscow. While living in Moscow, Trav met some of his closest friends, all of whom happened to be from Sandpoint: Matt Stevens, Justin Lantrip, Katelyn Shook and Laurie Shook.

Graduating in 2005 with bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in environmental science (which included a year in an exchange program attending Western Washington University-Bellingham), Trav then worked as an environmental consultant for a year before he was accepted into the University of British Columbia-Okanagan, in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, where he researched under Ian Walker for his doctorate in paleoecology.

Trav’s research was intended to help understand the impacts of climate change in the past, hoping it would help others plan for the future. His research brought him to a remote, subarctic region near the Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Canada — the Churchill Northern Studies Centre. Travis enjoyed working with other talented scientists and was particularly amused by the requirement that he be accompanied by an escort with a rifle while conducting his research to protect him from polar bears.

He went from an elementary school-kid that didn’t want to go on a field trip to Farragut State Park for fear of ticks, to a guy that backpacked and bushwhacked through the mountains from Lewiston, Idaho to St. Regis, Mont., and devoted his life to researching and advocating for nature. College solidified his passion for science and his desire to make the world a better place.

Throughout his life, Trav enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the natural world with his friends and loved ones. If you knew Trav at all, he probably taught you what a midge is.

In 2014, at the age of 34, Trav was diagnosed with brainstem glioma, a tumor of the glial cells that wrap around nerve cells and keeps them bundled together. When Trav found out about his tumor — which he called “Carl” — he immediately made essential changes in life.

In his own words, from a 2020 article in the Sandpoint Magazine, “My values shifted. I wasn’t concerned about my financial future. I was concerned about how I was going to spend my remaining days.”

He quit drinking alcohol, cut back on sugar and began a daily log of his health, which helped him feel empowered over his own body. It was with this empowerment that Trav battled and coexisted with “Carl” for nearly 11 years, often joking that he was well past his “expiration date.”

Trav was determined to live his best life, with whatever time he had. He didn’t dwell on the past, nor look too far into the future — whether that present time was spent lying in the mountains observing the smallest of critters for hours on end, playing games or deep in conversation. The present was Trav’s delight, and he lived in it fully at all times with grace. He has left an impression on many who have been blessed with his presence, as we continue to strive to live in the present: a true, simple gift.

In what was perfect karma, Travis met and fell in love with his wife, Renae. They had a shared love for surrounding themselves in nature. They spent a lot of their time; hiking, camping, traveling and plunging into alpine lakes. The two of them typically came home with a list of questions or pictures of plants that they wanted to identify or look up, to better understand what they had experienced in the natural world.

They sealed their love and commitment to one another atop the ridgeline of the Seven Sisters in the Selkirk Mountains, and welcomed a beautiful boy into the world promptly after New Year’s in 2024, naming him Esker.

Anyone who saw the look on Trav’s face when he spoke of his wife and baby boy got to see what love really looked like.

Trav was the most proud Papa around. He was eternally patient with Esker, and enjoyed teaching him sign language and observing every new milestone in his life. Although the last year of Trav’s life was faced with many new side effects of his tumor, he always maintained it was his proudest, best year of life — being Papa.

Trav impacted countless people in his 45 years on Earth, and was an integral part of a community of love. He is survived by his wife Renae Haug; son Esker Dickson; mother Cathy (Michael) Chayka; siblings Melissa (Blaine) Gault, Derrick (Mary) Sammons, Gary Dickson and Lindsy (Brian) Arbogast; grandmother Mildred McCarthy.

Trav had 10 nephews and nieces and six great-nephews and -nieces, as well as many friends not listed, who adored him. He was preceded in death by his grandfather “Papa” Robert McCarthy.

Trav passed at 8:01 p.m., Jan. 26, 2025 in Sandpoint, Idaho, with his family by his side.

His passion for science and research was present until the end. With the help of Bart Casey at Lakeview Funeral Home, Trav’s last wish came true: His brain and spinal cord were donated to the University of Washington Biorepository and Integrated Neuropathology (BRaIN) Lab in Seattle, to be used for research, in the hope of helping others.

There will be a celebration of his life on May 17, 2025 at the Shook Property from 2-6 p.m. For those who Travis touched, the family asks that they please share stories, pictures and words about Trav, so they can continue to share with his son, Esker. Email stories and pictures to [email protected].

In lieu of flowers, please donate funds to a conservation organization of your choice.