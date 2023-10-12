Travers Park: A proud history and community achievement

By Helen Newton

Reader Contributor

In 1944, Cecil Ereman purchased five acres on West Pine Street from A.C. Eidam, and from that site operated a private garbage collection service for subscribers in the city limits. In 1966, the city opened a site on Baldy and contracted with Ereman. In 1974-’75, Ereman retired and sold the five acres on Pine Street to the city and the city hoped to turn the site into a sports park.

Planning the park took a number of years. On Oct. 3, 1980, the City Council voted to name the facility Travers Park. Frank Travers had died earlier in the year and was involved in supporting youth sports in the community. Some of his family members still live here.

In 1981, Mayor Sally Cupan proposed that the city expand the five acres to 15 by trading 28 acres of timber land on Baldy for 10 acres adjacent to Travers Park owned by Louisiana-Pacific. She proposed using the trade as the city’s match for a $180,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. It took negotiating and time, but in March 1984 the trade was consummated.

Meanwhile, in September 1982, a sailboat tragedy occurred on the lake, taking the lives of five of six passengers. Family and friends of three of the victims created a memorial fund through Idaho First National Bank to raise money to plant trees in the proposed Travers Park. They had faith that the park would come to fruition and they wanted their family members to have a living and lasting memorial in their home town. Those trees still stand tall and healthy.

Travers Park was built by the community of Sandpoint. Work began in earnest on the site that summer of 1984. The community really pitched in. Frank Linscott donated topsoil to cover the playing fields. Bonner County donated heavy equipment and crews donated their time to level the fields.

Ivan Lippi and Harry Hartung were in the early stages of developing the Mountain Meadows subdivision. They donated $8,000 worth of heavy equipment and their man hours to work on the site. Nearly every business in town donated materials or money toward the project.

The site still lay outside the city limits, so, on Dec. 17, 1985, the city annexed the property and it became a jewel among our many beautiful parks.

On March 15, 1984, the local paper wrote: “[T]he only question that remains is, how will it be maintained?” The answer, according to the paper, was simple: “User fees.”

Thus it became so for all organized sports events, from youth to adult, and for all use by the school district. The burden of maintenance and upkeep does not fall wholly on the taxpayers’ shoulders.

On July 3, 1986, the local paper carried a picture of Mayor Marian Ebbett cutting the ribbon to the park, accompanied by Parks Director Maurice “Bub” Dunn and City Council members Joe Venishnick, Teresa Deshon and Ray Miller. It was a proud moment!

Here we are, nearly 40 years later, still proud of this community achievement.

In some cases, three generations of families have participated in a variety of sports there or played on the playground equipment or among the mini-urban forest. Why mess with perfection? We need that open space for rest and relaxation and enjoyment.

Let more generations enjoy Travers Park unobstructed.

Buildings can be built anywhere and the people playing sports inside them aren’t there to enjoy nature. They come, they park, they play, they leave at all of the various gyms and venues throughout the community.

Put the James E. Russell Sports Center — a generous gift indeed — among other buildings, but not in Travers Park.

Helen Newton served as Sandpoint city clerk for 24 years and was on the Sandpoint City Council for four years.