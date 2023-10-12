‘The biggest mistake I ever made’

October 11, 2023

By Carrie Logan
Reader Contributor

I regret my decision as mayor of Sandpoint to create a new city position: city administrator. If I had it to do it again, I would not go down that path. 

My reasons? The position has not achieved what was envisioned. It was supposed to be a supportive one to department heads — not a replacement for them. The position was not supposed to take control of hiring and firing city employees. The position was supposed to carry out the policies and direction of the council — not inform the council based on what the city administrator wanted. 

The position was supposed to save the city money — not hire endless consultants to do the work of department heads. Speaking of consultants, do we really need a dog park master plan or to hire a consultant to tell Sandpoint what our character is? I don’t think so. These master plans are not law and do not require implementation by the city; they are just recommendations.

Carrie Logan served on Sandpoint City Council from 2008-2014 and as mayor from 2014-2016. Courtesy photo.

So why do I offer my mea culpa now? I think the November city elections are pivotal in the direction our city goes. Too many assume everything the administration does or proposes is in the best interest of our town. With the exception of the latest “Curve” conversation, there has been little to no pushback from council. Rarely any questions. Rarely discussion about options. Almost never is an item on the agenda proposed by a council member. The public perceives that council is a rubber stamp. 

Some areas of special concern: the council’s lack of action regarding the high turnover rate in the city; the lack of council participation in creation of the budget and knowledge of the same; the absence of citizen advisory groups, which have shouldered so much work for the city in the past: the Tree Committee shepherding the Neighborwoods program, the Ped-Bike Advisory Committee establishing routes for safe travel and chiming in on safe and inviting pedestrian and bike access, the Administrative and Public Works committees, to name a few. 

What better way to involve and be in contact with citizens? Active committees are an asset, not a hindrance.

All of this bemoaning brings me to my recommendations for council. I know what it takes to be mayor, and Jeremy Grimm has those qualities and abilities. I know what it takes to be a good council member, and Deb Ruehle, Kyle Schreiber and Pam Duquette has those qualities and abilities. 

These are the folks I am voting for. I hope you will, too.

Carrie Logan was elected to two terms on the Sandpoint City Council (2008-2014) and served as mayor from 2014-2016. She also previously served five years on the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission.

