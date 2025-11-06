Thunder’s Catch wins ‘Best New Retail Product’ at Alaska Symphony of Seafood

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint-based Thunder’s Catch recently earned one of its industry’s highest accolades when it took home the Best New Retail Product award at the Symphony of Seafood, hosted each year by the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation in Seattle.

“In Alaska’s seafood community, few honors carry as much weight as the Best New Retail Product at the Symphony of Seafood,” company representatives stated in a news release.

Taran and Kara White of Thunder’s Catch accept an award for Best New Retail Product at the Symphony of Seafood event. Courtesy photo

Thunder’s Catch earned its 2025 recognition for its shelf-stable, ready-to-heat wild salmon curry, which is made from wild-caught Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, simmered in coconut curry with vegetables and whole ingredients.

“Free from gluten, dairy and preservatives, it’s crafted for people who crave real food and adventure, from the backcountry to the family table,” the company stated.

Judges evaluated entries for flavor, presentation, packaging, innovation, nutrition and market potential, with the salmon curry from Thunder’s Catch standing out for its authenticity and convenience.

This year’s win marks the second major award for the company at the Symphony of Seafood, which also won Best New Retail Product at the Seafood Expo North America Seafood Excellence Awards — both in 2023.

“This win is deeply affirming for us, and for Bristol Bay. It reminds us why we do this work: to celebrate these incredible fish — honoring their place in the ecosystem while making their flavor and nutrition accessible to people everywhere,” stated co-founder Kara Berlin. “It’s about sharing something wild and remarkable in a way that’s thoughtful, exciting and innovative and full of heart.”