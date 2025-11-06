Little went to Washington to advocate for someone — just not Idahoans

By Lauren Necochea

Reader Contributor

Idahoans should be able to count on their leaders to fight for them in Washington. Instead, our Republican delegation has surrendered that duty, marching in lockstep behind President Donald Trump no matter how damaging his tariffs, reckless his shutdown or unqualified his appointees.

Gov. Brad Little should know better. He oversees the agencies grappling with the fallout from the Trump regime’s agenda: skyrocketing health care costs, an end to food assistance and families being pushed closer to the edge. Yet when Little traveled to Washington to meet with the most powerful people in the country, he did not stand up for Idaho. According to his own press release, he spent his trip repeating the regime’s talking points and flattering the very people harming our state.

In his meeting with the president, Little could have said what Idahoans know: Cutting off food assistance during a shutdown is indefensible. He should have pressed the USDA to use its $6 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP benefits flowing for 130,900 Idahoans. That was the regime’s own plan before it reversed course and decided to needlessly take away food from children, veterans and seniors. Other state leaders demanded action and sued to compel the continuation of food assistance. Ours did nothing.

Lauren Necochea. File photo.

He also met with Speaker Mike Johnson, who refuses to bring the House back into session to negotiate an end to the shutdown. The chamber has not voted since September, and Johnson delays swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva while he stalls the release of the Epstein files.

Little could have urged leadership to act. He stayed silent.

This summer, Republicans enacted the deepest Medicaid cuts in history to fund tax breaks for their billionaire friends. This will take coverage from 37,000 Idahoans and push two dozen rural hospitals closer to collapse. At the same time, the loss of federal health care tax credits will cause nearly 100,000 Idahoans to see their premiums double, and 25,000 are expected to lose coverage entirely. Little met with health officials and showed no concern.

He also failed to defend Idaho’s ranchers and small businesses. More than 7,000 cattle producers across Idaho are struggling to stay competitive, while the president boasts about purchasing beef from Argentina after a $20 billion bailout to a political ally. Tariffs are hammering Idaho’s economy. Businesses here have already paid $67 million in new tariff costs this year. Small manufacturers, like Holstery in Moscow, are being crushed, facing massive tariff bills that threaten their survival.

Little had a chance to stand up for Idaho. Instead, he came home with praise for Washington politicians and nothing for the people he represents.

Idaho deserves a governor who fights for the people instead of bending the knee.

Lauren Necochea is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party and a former District 19 legislator. Necochea spent a decade leading nonprofit programs dedicated to research and advocacy in tax policy, health care and children’s issues.