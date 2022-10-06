Threat to Sandpoint schools resolved

Incident raises awareness of how to opt into district’s message system

· October 5, 2022

By Reader Staff

A social media post threatening possible violence at local schools Oct. 3 resulted in the criminal charge of a Sandpoint High School student and prompted the Lake Pend Oreille School District to encourage families to either sign up for message alerts or confirm their contact information with their children’s school.

LPOSD Superintendent Dr. Becky Meyer took to the district’s social media page to share news of the event on Oct. 3.

The welcome sign outside of Sandpoint High School. Photo by Ben Olson.

“We want to let you know that our district leadership was made aware of a social media post this morning, referring to possible school violence,” she wrote. “Sandpoint and Bonner County Law Enforcement were immediately alerted and are investigating. We do not have reason to believe that the threat was made by or toward any LPOSD students.

“Please be assured,” she continued, “our normal operations are in place with extra security and law enforcement presence on our campuses.”

The Sandpoint Police Department went into more detail about the report on its own social media, stating: “This morning a Sandpoint High School student reported to the school administration they had seen on a comment on [social media video platform] TikTok about a student being upset with another student and a reference to a threat to bring a gun and shoot up the school.”

SPD went on to state that the department did “not believe there is a credible threat to Sandpoint High School,” but that officers were “taking all precautions to ensure our students, staff and visitors are safe.”

Following the investigation, and later that same day, SPD reported that it had “located an SHS student who has admitted to posting the threat” in order “to create chaos in the school” that day. The student was charged accordingly, SPD said.

While LPOSD did send out alerts via email, text and phone call, the district’s social media postings featured comments from families who claimed not to be notified. In response, district officials have reiterated that such alerts are shared through the SchoolMessenger platform to people who opt in.

“Our reports show that some families had registered landlines, which are ineligible to receive SMS messages,” LPOSD officials stated. “Many families have also not opted in to our SchoolMessenger system.”

To opt in, text “Y” or “Yes” to LPOSD’s specific code number at 67587.

Those who believe they’ve already opted in but are not receiving messages can contact their child’s school directly to confirm that their contact information on file is correct.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Baroque MagicWelcome October!  This week you can get away to the islands with a musical performance by the Masters of Hawaiian Music or check out the complete Brandenburg Concertos – both at the Panida. See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal