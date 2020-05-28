Thom & Coley to play Di Luna’s June 12

By Lyndsie Kiebert

Reader Staff

Country singer-songwriter duo Thom & Coley — made up of husband and wife team Thom and Coley Shepherd — is returning to Di Luna’s Cafe for one of the first local live music events since the novel coronavirus pandemic brought Sandpoint events to a halt in mid-March.

Both accomplished musicians and songwriters in their own right, Thom & Coley are known for fun, interactive live performances and vivid storytelling. As Thom told the Reader: “When people come to see us, it’s like they’re in our living room.”

There are only 30 tickets available for this show, as Di Luna’s makes an effort to follow social distancing rules outlined in the state’s Idaho Rebounds economic reopening plan. Tables for two will be available, and groups of four are able to sit together as long as plans are made ahead of time to accommodate them. No solo seating will be available for this show, and seating will be limited to dinner customers only.

Di Luna’s owner Karen Forsythe asks that all customers respect social distancing measures and be respectful of those who may choose to wear face masks.