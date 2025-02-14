The Winter Carnival’s musical lineup

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

There’s something for fans of every genre at the Winter Carnival’s six days of music. Here’s a run-down of each performance.

Friday, Feb. 14:

John Firshi at Taps Bar

Local artist John Firshi will give a free Carnival performance from 3-6 p.m. at Taps (10000 Schweitzer Mountain Road), displaying his signature bluesy guitar. Listen at johnfirshi.com.

Maria Larson at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch

Celebrate love by booking a special evening at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch (1413 Upper Gold Creek Road) and enjoy a Valentine’s Day sleigh ride, surf ’n’ turf dinner and romantic concert by jazz musician Maria Larson beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $130 for adults and $75 for children ages 6-12 and can be reserved by calling 208-263-9066.

Hogwire at The Hive

The band Hogwire will rock the Hive (207 N. First Ave.) with a Valentine’s Day barn bash complete with line dancing lessons — so there’s no excuse not to get up and bust a move. Ian Newbill, Mark Linscott and Matt Linscott will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. to perform everyone’s favorite country-rock hits, but show up at 7:30 p.m. for dance lessons. Tickets for this 21+ night are $5 or $15 with lessons at livefromthehive.com.

Saturday, Feb. 15:

Nick Canger at Western Pleasure Guest Ranch

If the Valentine’s Day concert sold out too quickly, country lovers can enjoy a similar night out on Saturday with Nick Canger. See Feb. 14 for details.

Dario Rè at Barrel 33

For free music, check out Barrel 33 (100 N. 1st Ave.) any time from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for genre-bending world music with Dario Rè, emphasizing his poetic lyrics and skill on the guitar. Listen at dariore.com.

Miah Kohl Band at Taps Bar

This classic rock cover band is a local favorite with heavy guitar and vocals to match. Hear them at Taps from 4-7 p.m., then stick around for a ’90s-themed dance party. Don’t forget your baggy denim and flannel (frosted tips optional).

Paper Flowers at The Hive

Saturday’s headline musical event will be Paper Flowers, a tribute band known for recreating concert experiences from Fleetwood Mac’s heyday in perfect detail. Keyboardist Allison McCready, guitarist Cary Beare, drummer Brian Burke and bassist Kōsh all sing together in a faithful recreation of the band’s late ’70s and ’80s iterations, throwing in a few songs from other popular artists. Tickets are $30 at livefromthehive.com for this 21+ concert. Listen at paperflowersmusic.com.

Sunday, Feb. 16:

Tea Time Serenade at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will put on a performance featuring its faculty to raise funds for their students, who study a range of musical styles, techniques and instruments. Enjoy an afternoon of classical music from 2-3 p.m. at the Little Carnegie Hall (110 Main St.). Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students at sandpointconservatory.org.

Kenny James Miller Band and Glizzi at Taps Bar

Northwest blues-rock trio Kenny James Miller Band play leading up to Schweitzer’s Let It Glow parade. Guitarist and singer Ken Sederdahl, drummer Tobin Cooley and bassist Corey Morris have been practicing music nationwide for more than 40 years and will bring both original music and covers to Taps from 3-6 p.m. Listen at kjmband.com. The up-and-coming band Glizzi will finish off the night from 7-10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Comin’ Home The Band at Matchwood

Husband-and-wife duo Comin’ Home the Band returns to Matchwood (513 Oak St.) for more acoustic bluesy rock originals and covers. Originally from Florida, the well-traveled family has honed their complex harmonies and guitar parts in venues across the country. Dance along to fan favorites from 5:30-8 p.m. Listen at cominhometheband.com.

Friday, Feb. 21:

Nu Jack City at The Hive

Based in Spokane, this soul and R&B band prides itself on its authentic Motown sound, which comes through whether they’re performing Top 40 hits or classics by the Temptations or Whitney Houston. Led by vocalists Maxwell Daniels and Miss Monee, this team of five to 10 members will make Friday a night to remember at the Hive from 7-11 p.m. Listen at nujackcityband.net.

Spokane is Dead at the Panida Theater

The Inland Northwest’s favorite tribute band, Spokane is Dead, will bring Vegas to the Panida (300 N. First Ave.) with the music of the Jerry Garcia Band and the Grateful Dead, performed by a six-piece ensemble. Tickets are $20 at panida.org for this 7:30 p.m. musical experience.

Sunday, Feb. 23:

Fiddlin’ Red at Barrel 33

The man, the myth, the legend — Fiddlin’ Red — is the dessert for the Winter Carnival’s musical feast. He’ll perform his signature frontiersman folk music on his hand-crafted instruments from 1-4 p.m. at Barrel 33. Listen at fiddlinredsmusic.com.