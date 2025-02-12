Days and days of frozen festivities

By Soncirey Mitchell

Idaho's snowy weather and freezing temperatures are back just in time for the return of Sandpoint's Winter Carnival. This year, the celebrations will continue from Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 23, with plenty of parties, parades and activities for the whole family.

Friday, Feb. 14

The Valentine’s Day celebrations begin with Bella Terra Boutique’s Love and Friendship Party (223 N. First Ave.), which starts at 10 a.m. Enjoy giveaways, discounts, free treats and the photo booth or update your style with new permanent jewelry. The party runs until 5:30 p.m., when attendees can step outside to see the Carnival’s Parade of Lights, featuring floats handcrafted by local groups and businesses. The parade will travel from the city parking lot (218 Church St.) down Church to Second Avenue, down Oak Street to Fourth Avenue and then back to Church.

Anyone who missed the opportunity to get pierced can visit Linked Studios at Barrel 33 (100 N. First Ave.) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for permanent jewelry, a custom hat bar with Brim&Band and live music from Mike Wagoner and Sadie Sicilia.

After the parade, warm up with a party or specialty dinner at one of many restaurants. The Pend d’Orellie Winery and the Festival at Sandpoint will co-host a block party outside the winery’s tasting room (301 Cedar St. Ste. 101) with music, hot cocoa and s’mores. Party-goers can also meet Miss Sandpoint USA, Tara Ryan, and Miss Dover USA, Sofia Cook, who are fundraising for their upcoming pageant season.

Connie’s Cafe and Lounge (323 Cedar St.), Marigold Bistro (414 Church St.) and Western Pleasure Guest Ranch (1413 Upper Gold Creek Road) will all offer Winter Carnival- and Valentine’s Day-inspired specials. Visit conniescafe.com, MarigoldBistro7B.com and westernpleasureranch.com to learn more about the restaurants’ live music, specialty menus and — for the latter — horse-drawn sleigh rides. Western Pleasure Guest Ranch will offer a similar dining experience Saturday, Feb. 15.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Ski bums and snowboarders should head up to Schweitzer over the weekend to take advantage of the mountain’s drink specials and participate in a scavenger hunt with snow-themed prizes.

Those who want to stay at lower elevations can visit the Carousel of Smiles beginning at 11 a.m. at 502 Church St. to see the 36-pony Allan Herschell carousel from the 1920s. The “golden age” carousel is still under renovation, but 24 of the ponies will be on display alongside unique art made for the ride by local artisans. The Old Time Fiddlers will perform waltzes and Irish, Scottish and Western swing music from 2-5 p.m. Dancing is encouraged.

The day will come to a phantasmagorical close with Confusium: Comedy, Magic and Illusion, a family-friendly collaboration between six area magicians performing Vegas-level illusions and mental manipulation. Sandpoint local and “thrillusionist” David DaVinci, International Champion of Magic, brings the show together with his daring illusions that often include fire and live animals.

“Each of us feature our own various styles. I specialize in birds and large illusions, whereas the other acts are varied in their areas of expertise; from literally reading your thoughts (freaky!), to grab-your-gut from laughing pains, there’s something for everyone,” said DaVinci.

He shares the stage with mentalist and magician Nathan Lee — who studied magic in Las Vegas under Jeff McBride and Eugene Berger — and 35-year illusionist and magic teacher Cecil Lewis. Inland Northwest Performer Cameron Brow, who specializes in mentalism; up-and-coming Spokane magician and mentalist Quentin Scott; and sleight-of-hand expert Lam Chan will also dazzle Saturday night’s audience.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave.). Depending on the seat, tickets are $30 to $40 at panida.org. Get them before they sell out.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Stop by the Marigold Bistro (414 Church St.) at 6 p.m. for the Winter Carnival’s first Bachelor and Bachelorette Auction, which supports Miss Sandpoint USA’s pageant expenses. Dress to the nines and bring $10 to attend or $20 to participate in the auction. Tickets will be available at the door, at the Winter Carnival block party’s hot cocoa booth or by calling 208-263-9514.

The night concludes on Schweitzer with live music and the colorful Let It Glow kids’ parade and fireworks show.

Thursday, Feb. 20

The Panida will screen an environmentalists’ dream double feature at 6 p.m. with the premiere of the Kaniksu Land Trust’s short film, The Sled Hill, followed by Patagonia’s Fire Lines. Created by Tanner French Films, “The Sled Hill” tells the story of Sandpoint’s 1940s Pine Street sledding hill and how the community rallied behind it to save the property for posterity. “Fire Lines,” about Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship and how hiking and biking trails can be used to prevent the spread of wildfires, balances this wintery flick. Tickets are $10 at panida.org.

Carnival-goers can also create their own Sled Hill by painting a snowy mountain landscape with local artist Nicole Black and Barrel 33 (100 N. First Ave.) from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are $45 at sandpointwintercarnival.com/events.

Friday, Feb. 21

Bring stretchy pants to the annual Sandpoint Winter Carnival Chili Cook-Off at Pierce Auto Center (30 Gun Club Road, Sagle). Drop off your best pot of chili by 3 p.m. to enter, or show up between 3 and 4:45 p.m. to taste and judge. First place wins $200 and a golden ladle, second takes home $100 and third place earns $50. Afterward, head to Barrel 33 to customize a classic cowboy or Australian wool hat from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for $95-150. Tickets are available at barrel33sandpoint.com.

Saturday, Feb 22

This year’s Winter Carnival coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Cedar Street Bridge Public Market’s new ownership and management, and the bridge’s businesses are celebrating with a family day full of face painting, specials and treats from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jalapeño’s will have a grown-up celebration (314 N. Second Ave.), with plenty of drink specials in honor of National Margarita Day.

Meanwhile, Matchwood Brewing, Evans Brothers Coffee and Toasty Mobile Saunas are combining forces for ToastyFest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Granary District. The celebration promotes wellness with a fun run, cold plunge, dance lessons and more. Visit matchwoodbrewing.com/toastyfest for more information.

Sunday, Feb. 23

The star of the Carnival, Eichardt’s K-9 Keg Pull, rounds out the celebrations by taking over a stretch of 212 Cedar St. for man’s best friends’ greatest race. After 10:15 a.m. registration, local dogs will pull size-appropriate kegs through the snow beginning at 11 a.m., raising funds for Better Together Animal Alliance.

Finally, the Bonner County Historical Society and the Panida will screen Sandpoint at the North End of the Long Bridge, a film created for Sandpoint’s 2001 centennial by Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Daarstad, who passed away in 2023. The film traverses Sandpoint’s history from prehistoric times until 2001, highlighting stories from famous locals. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the first half, followed by an intermission and a question-and-answer session with screenwriter, author and Reader columnist Sandy Compton. Tickets are $10 at panida.org or free for kids 12 and under.