The time travel soundtrack

Iconic acts featured at this year’s Lost in the ’50s

· May 17, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

American pop culture has proven again and again the power of nostalgia. Movie remakes, band reunions and the return of past fashions have dominated the mainstream as people — wearied by a pandemic, contentious political climate and everything else that comes with being functioning adults — have sought the comforts of the past to ease the ails of the present.

La La Brooks. Courtesy photo.

Carolyn Gleason and her army of volunteers were way ahead of the curve, and this weekend will celebrate the 36th year of Lost in the ’50s: Sandpoint’s very own blast into the past meant to reminisce over and celebrate the fashion, cars and music of the era.

As for the music, Lost in the ’50s will bring four acts to the Bonner County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. Doors will open for both shows at 6:30 p.m., with music kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Jay Siegel’s Tokens. Courtesy photo.

Friday night will feature Jay Siegel’s Tokens, best known for their soaring harmonies and the 1960s hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” as well as La La Brooks, the original lead singer of ’60s girl group The Crystals. Brooks is known for injecting the vocal life into hits like “Then He Kissed Me” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”

On Saturday night, ’60s vocal group Jay and the Americans will make its Idaho debut at the fairgrounds, gracing vintage music fans with hits like “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “This Magic Moment.”

Both Friday and Saturday concerts will feature Rocky and the Rollers — known as the Lost in the ’50s “house band” thanks to the decades-long booking partnership and friendship between Gerry “Rocky” Seader and ’50s organizer Gleason. 

Jay and the Americans. Courtesy photo.

Rocky and the Rollers is an internationally touring rock ’n’ roll band known for backing up some of the industry’s most successful acts. 

Seader told the Reader in 2022 that he still gets “goosebumps” each time he takes the Lost in the ’50s stage, and enjoys the community camaraderie evident at the long-running and well-loved annual event.

“This is my favorite show to do, period,” he said. “I’m not just blowing smoke, OK? This is my favorite show to do — period — every year.”

Rocky and the Rollers. Courtesy photo.

Tickets to both the Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 Lost in the ’50s concerts are $55 per night. Purchase tickets by visiting Second Avenue Pizza (215 S. Second Ave.) or by calling 208-265-5678 (LOST) or 208-263-9321. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Road in Sandpoint). Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For updates, go to facebook.com/lost50s.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Lost in the '50sIt’s back … Lost in the ’50s returns again, plus the return of the Festival at Sandpoint Virtual Auction, Little Live Radio, an Emergency Preparedness event, and more!  See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal