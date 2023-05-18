The time travel soundtrack

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

American pop culture has proven again and again the power of nostalgia. Movie remakes, band reunions and the return of past fashions have dominated the mainstream as people — wearied by a pandemic, contentious political climate and everything else that comes with being functioning adults — have sought the comforts of the past to ease the ails of the present.

Carolyn Gleason and her army of volunteers were way ahead of the curve, and this weekend will celebrate the 36th year of Lost in the ’50s: Sandpoint’s very own blast into the past meant to reminisce over and celebrate the fashion, cars and music of the era.

As for the music, Lost in the ’50s will bring four acts to the Bonner County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. Doors will open for both shows at 6:30 p.m., with music kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night will feature Jay Siegel’s Tokens, best known for their soaring harmonies and the 1960s hit “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” as well as La La Brooks, the original lead singer of ’60s girl group The Crystals. Brooks is known for injecting the vocal life into hits like “Then He Kissed Me” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”

On Saturday night, ’60s vocal group Jay and the Americans will make its Idaho debut at the fairgrounds, gracing vintage music fans with hits like “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “This Magic Moment.”

Both Friday and Saturday concerts will feature Rocky and the Rollers — known as the Lost in the ’50s “house band” thanks to the decades-long booking partnership and friendship between Gerry “Rocky” Seader and ’50s organizer Gleason.

Rocky and the Rollers is an internationally touring rock ’n’ roll band known for backing up some of the industry’s most successful acts.

Seader told the Reader in 2022 that he still gets “goosebumps” each time he takes the Lost in the ’50s stage, and enjoys the community camaraderie evident at the long-running and well-loved annual event.

“This is my favorite show to do, period,” he said. “I’m not just blowing smoke, OK? This is my favorite show to do — period — every year.”

Tickets to both the Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 Lost in the ’50s concerts are $55 per night. Purchase tickets by visiting Second Avenue Pizza (215 S. Second Ave.) or by calling 208-265-5678 (LOST) or 208-263-9321. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Road in Sandpoint). Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For updates, go to facebook.com/lost50s.