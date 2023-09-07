The Sandpoint Eater: Thanks Costco!

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

My girls, their families and I wrapped up summer with a long Labor Day weekend in Spokane. In keeping with tradition, we stayed at the former Cavanaugh’s Inn at the Park, now a Davenport Hotel property called the Centennial Hotel. It’s a perfect gateway to all the activities at Riverfront Park, which included Pig-out at the Park and lots of concerts during our stay. It’s also kitty-corner from the outstanding new, $9 million Riverfront Park and Playground.

We’ve been staying at that hotel for more than 35 years. Watching daughter Casey’s 3-year-old Runa blowing bubbles in the pool reminds me of my 3-year-old Casey doing the same. Back then, our trips to Spokane were mostly business, though we always took added time for some fun. We’d head west from Montana and spend a few days exploring the city, dining at Cyrus O’Leary’s, and shopping every department at the Crescent and Bon Marche.

The kids always got plenty of pool time before we’d pack up and head to the new Costco Warehouse on Third Avenue, stocking up on all the goods our trusty pickup would hold.

I don’t remember food samples offered back then, but I remember wandering every aisle and scooping up coveted items, like 10-pound bags of Ambrosia semi-sweet chocolate chips for $10.99!

Back then, there were but three Costco stores: Spokane, Portland and their flagship warehouse in Seattle. Today, nearly 900 warehouses are operating worldwide and, next week, I plan to shop at one of the international ones in Sevilla, Spain. I’ll pick up some Spanish potato chips, saffron and Marcona almonds to bring home (which will invariably require purchasing an extra bag to return with my goods).

My purchasing patterns have changed since I first started shopping at Costco. I’ve bought goods as a ranch cook, a restaurateur and caterer; a nonprofit event coordinator; a student activity volunteer; and the mother of brides. Now that I mostly only shop for myself, many bulk products are more than I can manage (though sometimes I stock up and share certain items with family and friends).

Once or twice a year, I still get my “major Costco fix” by helping my son Zane’s family with their biannual shopping pilgrimage to Billings, Mont. We usually get a hotel room (with a pool) for some pre-shopping fun; and, while most of the family goes on other errands, 15-year-old granddaughter Miley and I load up a few carts that will tally about $ 3,000 at checkout.

Loading them up for their return trip to the eastern corner of Montana entails filling and stacking myriad totes in a four-horse trailer (sans horses). As you can imagine, we get a lot of parking lot gawkers and a few unsolicited advisers during this lengthy exercise.

I have always been a big Costco fan. Back in my train operation days, our rail product was one of the first to be featured by Costco’s newly formed travel department, and I spent a lot of time at their corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash. I was always impressed by their friendly Northwest culture, the generous pay provided to their employees and, indeed, their local support with Costco gift cards for my many nonprofit fundraising endeavors.

I’m not the only Costco devotee. My friend Marlene, who resides in Missoula, has a small room in her home devoted entirely to Costco products. Years ago, I traveled on the train with the late-Pat Volchok, columnist for The Costco Connection and editor of Entertaining the Costco Way. While stopping for our overnight stay in Missoula, I told her about Marlene, and we hatched a plan.

Later that night, Pat knocked on Marlene’s door as I hid in the bushes. Pat told Marlene word had gotten to her about the Costco room. Pat said she’d come a long way to see it and also handed my speechless friend an autographed copy of her book.

Many of us have favorite Costco products, and I often find myself picking up an item or two for friends when they heed the call, “Headed to Costco. Need anything?”

Salmon burgers, bulk coffee beans, $4.99 rotisserie chickens, imported cheeses and toilet paper usually top the list of requests.

I’m delighted to have another Costco devotee in the clan: Casey’s husband, John. He does most of the grocery shopping for their family, and I can always count on him to bring me a gift from his most recent trip there. I’m not much of a flower sort of woman, but my son-in-law sure knows the way to my heart: Kirkland-brand organic feta from Greece.

Besides being a great husband and father, he’s a great shopper, and this is the feta I deem worthy of my Mediterranean chickpea salad recipe. Thanks, Costco (and John)!

Mediterranean chickpea salad recipe

A colorful and tasty chickpea salad full of crunchy cucumbers, assorted bell peppers and tangy feta. Great side for grilled chicken, served with warm pita bread. Best when made and chilled 4-6 hours before serving. 8-10 servings.

Ingredients:

SALAD:

• 28 oz. can chickpeas rinsed and drained

• 1 cup finely diced red onion

• 1 each red, orange, yellow and green bell

pepper, seeded and chopped

• 1 large cucumber peeled, seeded and chopped

• 1 lemon, zested and juiced

• 1 small bunch stemmed and finely

chopped parsley

• 1 cup pitted kalamata olives

• 8 oz. crumbled feta (use feta in brine,

if possible)

DRESSING:

• 3 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbs red wine vinegar

• 2 tbs fresh squeezed lemon juice

• 2 cloves garlic minced

• 1 tsp fresh oregano stemmed and chopped

• 1 tsp fresh thyme, stemmed and chopped

• 1 tsp sea salt

• ½ tsp black pepper

Directions:

Place the chickpeas, parsley, red onion, bell peppers and cucumbers in a large serving bowl. Sprinkle with lemon zest.

Whisk together in a glass bowl: olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, thyme, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Pour over the chickpea mixture. Add kalamata olives and crumbled feta, toss lightly. Chill, garnish with lemon slices and fresh thyme sprigs. Cover and refrigerate leftovers for 3 to 4 days.