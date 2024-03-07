Music for St. Patrick

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and The Gothard Sisters are prepared. The band, consisting of sisters Greta, Solana and Willow Gothard, has been playing a unique mix of Celtic and classical music for more than 15 years. With an optimistic style and dedication to giving performances that resonate with fans, the trio has built a following everywhere in the world they’ve played.

The sisters will return to Sandpoint for a special show at the Panida Theater at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9. The show is perfect for the entire family, as they’ll ring in the shamrock season with Celtic fiddle tunes, Irish songs and ballads; Irish step dancing; and more.

Solana told the Reader that while their parents weren’t musicians, the sisters most definitely grew up in a musical family.

“We grew up with a lot of Celtic, classical and New Age recordings constantly playing around the house,” Solana said. “Music lessons started with Greta, our eldest sister picking up the violin at age 5, and then continued with Willow and I also picking up the violin.”

Solana said that while each band member began with the violin as their main instrument, they began exploring other instruments as the years progressed, including guitar, bodhran (the Irish drum), mandolin, djembe and whistles.

“Originally we started with classical music,” Solana explained. “I think one of the biggest reasons we got into [Celtic music] was because it was so much fun to listen to. We would go on road trips most summers as a family and Celtic music, especially from the ’80s and ’90s, was the music of choice on every trip. It matched the natural surroundings of mountain passes, rushing rivers and mysterious forests.”

Solana said Celtic music can be both “soothing, uplifting and energizing at the same time. You can be swept away to another time and place without going anywhere at all. It makes us happy to play it, and I think it does that for the audience as well.”

This isn’t the sisters’ first time playing in Sandpoint, following a Celtic Christmas concert at the Panida in 2022. Solana said they are excited to be playing their high-energy music back in North Idaho.

“I think one of my favorite parts of playing live for an audience is how it can be different every night,” she said. “The unique set of people in the room, singing together, with the energy of live music can make it feel pretty magical.”