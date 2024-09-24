The Sandpoint Eater: Go fish!

· September 24, 2024

By Marcia Pilgeram
Reader Columnist

It seems like plenty of my pals are coming or going on an epic fishing adventure (or two) this summer. Upon return, they show off their trophy-worthy catches with envy-worthy pictures and posts on social media. Their experiences are fun to follow — smiling anglers reeling in behemoth fish (and, for good measure, a validating yardstick is often onboard). 

Sometimes, they’ll include shots of the fileting station and airline-friendly coolers, filled to the brim with plump halibut cheeks and cod or salmon filets. Myriad photos follow, reflecting the fruits of their labors: neat rows of canned salmon lined up on pantry shelves, and bags of smoked salmon chunks ready for the freezer. 

I love to catch fish, too, but I don’t have many opportunities. Years ago, I would go fishing now and then with a neighbor, or he’d go solo and share his catch with me. In return, I would brine and smoke them in my Little Chief smoker, and we’d split the bounty. 

I got rid of the smoker, all but one old spinning rod and a puny tackle box. I couldn’t part with my giant fishing net. It has never harbored a fish, but it works great as a rescue tool for wayward birds that find their way into the garage. 

Luckily, my longtime pals, Bob and Mary, are always generous with their lake and sea catches, and I never lack for fish. They tried to take me out to catch my own fish once. Once. I’m pretty sure Bob thinks it’s easier (and safer) to toss a nice filet or two my way. 

Many years ago, for a milestone birthday, Bob and Mary surprised me with a fishing charter for the three of us, for a future date. When the conditions seemed just right and the fish were plentiful, we would go fishing. As visions of lake trout danced in my head, I could barely contain my enthusiasm, I was like a kid waiting for my trip to Disneyland. 

Finally, in early July, I learned it was time to go fish! Mary overpacked a picnic spread, they picked me up and we headed to the rendezvous point to meet up with our boat. As I recall, we started our adventure somewhere off Lee’s Point and headed out to the depths of the lake in search of the “big ones.” 

The day started off beautifully. The sun shone through the clouds as we sipped our coffee, motoring carefree across the lake at high speed as a light breeze caught our hair. Finally, we reached a prime location and began casting. Before our first bite, the sky grew gray, the winds picked up and, suddenly, sheets of rain came at us from every direction. The guys brought the poles in, buttoned up the boat as best they could and we headed back to shore, guided only by a GPS, as visibility was zero. 

Mary and I sat silent, hoping that if any other boats were nearby, they, too, would have a GPS system. I had never been happier to see land. Chilled to the bone, I couldn’t wait to get home and peel off my soaking wet clothes. It just occurs to me now. Should I have asked for a rain check?

Last week, Mary and I drove to Trestle Creek with her granddaughter, Mabel, for a much calmer fish experience. It’s the time of year to see the brilliant red-hued kokanee on their annual one-way journey up the creek. In dance-like moves, hundreds of the mature fish wiggle their way upstream to build nests, spawn and produce another generation of silvery blue kokanee that will ultimately live in the deepest depths of Lake Pend Oreille, where hopeful fishermen (and women) will try their luck. 

Speaking of that salmon in my freezer, there’s nothing I love more than grilling and serving it with a simple warm glaze or a chilled spicy relish. We’re so fortunate to be here, in the land of plenty. Besides salmon, I have a stockpile of huckleberries in my freezer. They’re the perfect colorful and tasty complement to salmon. 

Cheers to good friends and a well-stocked freezer!

Huckleberry jalapeño and mango relish

This zesty relish is sweet, spicy and tart, and will spice up about anything. Great spooned over grilled fish. If you want spicier relish, leave all or part of the jalapeños seeds. Makes approx. 1½ cups.

Ingredients:

• ¾ cup finely diced mangos

• 4 jalapeños, finely chopped

• ½ cup minced red onion

• ½ cup finely chopped cilantro

• 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

• 1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

• ¼ cup rice wine vinegar 

• ½ cup fresh huckleberries, or frozen huckleberries rinsed and patted dry

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Wash the jalapeños and cut them lengthwise to remove the seeds, chop fine. Add to a glass bowl.

Peel and finely chop the red onion. Add to bowl. Mince the garlic cloves, add to bowl. 

Peel and dice mango into very small cubes. Add to bowl. 

Toss everything to combine well. 

Add the rice wine vinegar, salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Mix well.

Chill, then add the huckleberries. 

Store in a tightly covered glass container. 

Also delicious atop grilled chicken, or add some bleu cheese and serve it over a steak salad.

