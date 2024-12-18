Festivus for the rest of us

The Seinfeld-themed live event that locals loved returns to the Panida in all its glory

· December 21, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

For the uninitiated, Festivus is a holiday invented for an episode of the sitcom Seinfeld called “The Strike,” which involves the airing of grievances; feats of strength; a celebratory dinner; and, of course, the famous aluminum pole, which character Frank Costanza praises for its “very high strength-to-weight ratio.” It’s just ridiculous enough to be a real holiday, and, ever since that episode, there have been fans keeping Festivus alive in their own unique ways.

Enter: Kaleb Keaton and friends.

For the past 20 years, these Sandpoint locals have celebrated Festivus and their shared love of Seinfeld. In 2022, they decided to bring an event to the Panida stage, hoping they wouldn’t screw up on stage and look like fools.

What happened was, locals turned out in droves and the Panida roared with the sound of laughter and applause.

“I was shocked how well it went,” Keaton told the Reader. “We set a high bar, so now we gotta jump even higher.”

The cast of Festivus prepare for the big show (yes, that’s “George Costanza” played by Lindsey Klein while breastfeeding). Photo by Britta Wehrle.

After taking a year off, Festivus is back on the menu, with the event taking place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint). Tickets are $10 in advance at panida.org or $15 at the door, with all proceeds donated to the Panida.

The event will feature an airing of grievances, Seinfeld trivia and feats of strength, along with a reenactment of the episode “The Strike,” by cast members Geoff and Lindsey Klein, Lonnie Williams and Leslie Spohn. 

Keaton said he was heartened by the invigorated interest in Festivus while touring the aluminum pole around town to help promote the show.

“I just dropped off the Festivus pole at Evans Brothers and several people came up to ask, ‘Is this still happening?’” Keaton said. “We used to take the Festivus pole around town in high school when we weren’t invited to. Sometimes you’d get a manager who enjoyed it, other times we got 86ed. We used to have a grievance box, but that was getting full so quick, so now we just do the pole.”

Classic Sandpoint.

Keaton also wanted to thank Kochava, the Festival at Sandpoint, Matchwood Brewing Co. and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters for hosting the pole, which helped get the word out for the show.

“This is a passion project,” he said. “Most of us are people with families and jobs. It’s just a group that really likes to get together and make each other laugh. Plus, raising money for the Panida is a treat.”

Keaton said most of his group grew up being in plays or attending shows at the Panida, so it feels great to make Festivus a fundraiser for the historic theater.

This year, along with the reading of “The Strike,” feats of strength and an airing of grievances (which will be collected from the audience), Festivus will feature an Elaine Benes dance competition (if you know, you know). There are Seinfeld-themed prizes for all contests and, as always, the potential for mishaps are possible.

“That’s the beauty of Festivus,” Keaton said. “If things go awry, that’s just funny. It adds to the show more. … We’re not trained actors or actresses.”

Along with the cast, Keaton wanted to thank Maylie Spohn, Chase Lowther and his wife Britta Wehrle for helping make the event happen, as well as Garrett Strizich, “for his momentous contributions to the project.”

“I also want to thank the Reader for presenting it, the Panida Theater and KRFY for doing an interview,” Keaton said. “This is a Panida fundraiser and a lot of fun.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on Live performances of music & theater, fundraising, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal