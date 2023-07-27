The Sandpoint Eater: A big batch of love

By Marcia Pilgeram

Reader Columnist

The summer population explosion is giving me angst. Leaving my home in Ponder Point requires a left-hand turn onto Highway 200. It’s nearly impossible to maneuver that move early in the morning, and the five o’clock traffic is just as bad (I never thought I would be “talking traffic” as part of my daily dialogue).

Besides the highway and town traffic, our Ponder Point community currently has a lot of new homes in construction mode, with many service vehicles who pay no mind whatsoever to the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit (plenty of homeowners are guilty, too). Raising my fist and shouting has little effect, and I have threatened to resort to radar and paintball guns to help protect all my pint-sized friends out here.

I’ve lived in my sweet little house for more than 20 years; but, sometimes, I think about moving. It’s not an uncommon conversation among my age group when we gather and commiserate over a glass of wine at our favorite new watering hole, 113 Main (formerly Truby’s). And then, as I head home, sometimes I even go so far as to put relocation plans together. Last week was one of those times. There’s talk of a vast new subdivision across the highway (on Providence), which only adds to my traffic anxiety.

Last Saturday, I did venture across the road and made my way to the Farmers’ Market, which felt good. For all the new, unfamiliar faces crowding Farmin Park, there were plenty of familiar ones, too. Friends to chat with and hug while standing in Mountain Cloud Farms’ long line to hand pick a few heirloom tomatoes.

I visited with my good friend Robin at Flowers from the Heart. No vendor is more aptly named, I thought, as I watched her thrust small bouquets of sweet peas into the hands of delighted youngsters. While there, I had the good fortune to see her “mystery man” in action, too. Every week he shows up and shells out money to pay for a large bouquet. Robin bequeaths the fragrant blossoms to someone who needs their day brightened. I rarely leave there empty-handed either (and occasionally reciprocate with something from my oven).

Later, I walked the Bay Trail with a friend who works at the East Bonner County Library. She encouraged me to go pick some free vegetables from their community garden, and I’m glad I didn’t because the following day, 20-plus-year neighbors on either side of me came bearing an abundance of bounty from their prolific gardens. There were no duplications, so between their generous offerings of cucumbers, onions, peppers, parsley, basil and my purchase of ripe, juicy market tomatoes, I had all the makings for a big batch of gazpacho.

It’s a perfect cool-me-down meal that requires no cooking. Who needs heat in the kitchen right now?

I gleaned my gazpacho recipe from my friend, Sam, who lives in Sevilla, Spain, and I’ll see him again in September while I’m finalizing the details for a ladies’ group that I’m escorting to Spain next May. Gazpacho is one of the recipes we’ll try our hand making at a cooking class in Barcelona.

Spanish cuisine is a favorite of mine, and Spain is a perfect destination for gourmets — Iberian ham, paella, and spicy croquettes are all popular dishes. And don’t forget the tapas/small plates (we can thank renowned Chef, humanitarian and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés for the popularity of those little bites here in America).

And, closer to home, I thank my neighbors who generously share their garden bounty for my gastronomic creations. I am grateful to be so deeply rooted in this neighborhood where we look out for each other.

As I whipped up my recent batch of gazpacho to share, I paused to reflect on my good fortune. It softens my heart to know there is still more good than bad in this place I now call home (and probably always will).

Here’s to good neighbors, with big hearts (and good gardens). Maybe you can gather the goods from your neighborhood and whip up a big batch, too. Un abrazo.

Garden gazpacho

There are many recipes for gazpacho and this is my favorite. If you use substitutions for varied flavor, remember that Worcestershire sauce is not vegetarian friendly (it contains anchovies). You can also leave chunkier, if so desired. You can also substitute good quality vodka for half the juice for a great cocktail/starter course. Yield 8 cups.

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 pounds ripe heirloom tomatoes, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped

• 1 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, and coarsely chopped

• 1 red, bell pepper

• 1 chili pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

• ½ sweet onion, coarsely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• ½ cup chopped fresh basil (no stems)

• ¼ cup parsley (no stems)

• 2 cups vegetable juice

• ¼ cup red wine

• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

• 2 tsp sea salt

• 1 tsp freshly ground (coarse) black pepper

• 1 tsp lemon zest

• 2 tsp fresh lemon juice

• Toasted croutons and fresh basil leaves for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

If you have time, prep the above vegetable ingredients into a large bowl and chill overnight.

Combine half of the tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, hot pepper, onion, garlic, parsley and basil in a food processor or Magic Bullet. Process until finely chopped.

Transfer mixture back into a large bowl. Repeat with remaining half of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, hot pepper, onion, garlic, parsley and basil.

Whisk in vegetable juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, lemon zest and lemon juice. Add salt to taste and pepper. Cover and chill so flavors blend.

Serve in chilled bowls and garnish with crisp croutons and fresh basil leaves.

Cover and store leftovers in an airtight container for 2-3 days. Do not freeze.