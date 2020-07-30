The Sandpoint Eater:

The beginning of time (and food)

· July 30, 2020

By Marcia Pilgeram
Reader Columnist

As much as I like to consider myself  well versed in the gastronomic arts — dedicating a fair amount of time to answering food-related questions for family, friends and readers — I stumbled upon a story about a woman who puts my efforts to shame.

From 1997 until she passed away in 2015, Lynne Olver, a long-time librarian and foodie, compiled what is the most comprehensive timeline of food ever recorded. Her no-frills website, foodtimeline.org, chronicles food from the beginning of time through 2015.

I learned of Olver while indulging in one of my favorite quarantine pastimes: searching the internet for entertaining food and travel fodder. One of my favorite places to land is atlasobscura.com. Do yourself a favor: grab a coffee and settle in for some pretty esoteric reads.

According to Atlas Obscura, Olver passed away in 2015. Only 57 years old, she succumbed to a rare form of leukemia, leaving behind a husband, two children, several cats and the internet’s largest repository of food history. The entries begin with prehistoric essentials — ice, water and salt — and end with cronuts and test-tube burgers. In her 16-year passion-filled project, Olver spent up to 30 hours each week amassing and organizing a voluminous library of food reference materials. 

Her family is now looking to pass Olver’s torch, which includes the website domain and more than 2,000 cookbooks, to someone who will carry on with her labor of love and legacy. Oldest daughter Ryanne and I have talked about utilizing our shared love of food and doing just that. That’s where our similarities end, though, and I imagine it wouldn’t be long before our dream turned into a nightmare. My shoot-from-the-hip style (and short attention span) are no match for her professorial, researcher intellect.

I often recall our different styles, like when I took both of my girls on a trip to France. While in Avignon, Ryanne was keen to take the comprehensive lecture tour of the Palace of the Popes. At the same time, Casey and I were quite content to circle the impressive plaza and find a delightful sidewalk café to savor the scenery, nibble on triple cream cheese and sip bubbly champagne while waiting for Ryanne to complete her three-hour tour. Finally, she joined Casey and me, and we were quite content with the abbreviated Cliff Notes version of her experience.

Passion is one thing, but the dedication and discipline that went into Olver’s website is remarkable. I was amazed to learn from Atlas Obscura that, over the time period that she operated her website, Olver answered more than 25,000 questions. She maintained a strict turnaround time of 48 hours to answer questions sent to her — even taking her desktop computer on family vacations so she could respond within her self-imposed time frame. Remarkably, even though she often responded with a royal “we” because she wanted to give the impression that there was a team of volunteers working with her, she alone ran her site, doing the research and answering all the questions posted to the site. She received no money from advertisers and never charged for her services. 

Though there are broken links and some misspellings, I marvel at the resource that is foodtimeline.org. Through the 12,000-word entry on pasta, I have learned many theories on its origin and specifically the theories explaining the origin of one of my favorite spaghetti dishes (and the recipe recently featured in my column), pasta alla carbonara. 

Ryanne would have gotten along well with librarian Olver, whose entry about ice cream alone runs more than 32,000 words. Ryanne is also a professional researcher and writer (she recently completed a 300-page manuscript that took three years of research), while I am often hard-pressed to write a 700- to 800-word biweekly column). Ryanne studies the sociology of food and its origins, and I can see her pounding out an entire article on the migration of pasta. I’m just grateful that spaghetti made its way here and my family agrees. 

Ryanne and I might not get around to collaborating on any written works, but we do love to cook together and we love this tasty recipe for a cool summer salad. We hope your family likes it as well.

Garden spaghetti salad recipeserves 12

Make this at least 3-4 hours in advance. This recipe is a wonderful way to enjoy the bounty your garden is producing.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 pound spaghetti

• 1 cup good olive oil

• 1/2 cup pesto 

• 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

• 2 cups small cherry tomatoes (or diced and seeded heirloom tomatoes)

• 2 cups cucumbers, seeded, sliced and halved

• 3/4 cup red onion, minced

• 3/4 cup shredded carrots

• 1 cup thinly sliced Brussels sprouts

• 1 medium green pepper, diced

• 1 medium red pepper, diced

• 1 cup pitted Kalamata olives

• 1/2 cup basil chiffonade

• 2 tablespoons fresh oregano, minced 

• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

 

DIRECTIONS:

Cook spaghetti pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse. In a large bowl add spaghetti, toss with olive oil, pesto and Parmesan, until spaghetti is well coated. Add all remaining ingredients and toss well.

Refrigerate and serve cold.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

E-bike explorations. Take a cross-country loop tour at Schweitzer on an electric bike for a memorable summer outing. Plus, check out other events happening on the mountain and in town on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal