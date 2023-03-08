The Reader invites public to a town hall on ‘the Couplet’

By Reader Staff
The Reader is hosting an open town hall to discuss “the Couplet” concept for widening and reorienting U.S. Highway 2, which has made the news in recent weeks.
The event is scheduled for Monday, March 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the East Bonner County Library Meeting Room B, and will be an informal opportunity for city residents to see enlarged maps and discuss details of the plan, offer their opinions, ask questions of former city staff members who were directly involved in the similar “Curve” plan more than a decade ago and share any insights.
Invitations have been extended to members of Sandpoint city staff and elected officials, and all Sandpoint and Bonner County residents are welcome to come hear information about the Couplet and share their insights and opinions.
The meeting will hopefully be shared via Zoom so attendees can participate remotely if unable to be there in person. Check next week’s Reader for a Zoom link.
The Reader will also distribute surveys at the town hall to poll those in attendance on their support or opposition to the Couplet concept.
After the meeting, the Reader will compile the information gathered from the public and make it available to city leaders.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal