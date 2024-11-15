The Panida turns 97

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

For a 97-year-old, the Panida Theater looks pretty darn good. The historic theater and “living room of Sandpoint” will throw a special birthday party on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the main theater with two top-shelf bands, Raquel Rodriguez with opening act Lucas Brown and the Night Mayors. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Rodriguez is a versatile artist from Los Angeles known for her soulful sound, authenticity and ability to transcend musical boundaries. A singer, producer, songwriter and performer, Rodriguez creates music that feels both nostalgic and fresh, while pushing boundaries within the R&B genre.

Rodriguez’s introductory album The 310 featured the single “Mile High,” which helped establish her as a rising star in R&B and has earned more than 4.5 million streams. Her follow-up album Sweet Side has generated more than 30 million streams worldwide and includes collaborations with artists and producers such as MXXWLL, Ill Camille, Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai), Amber Navran (Moonchild), Steve Swatkins (Allen Stone), Nigel Hall (Lettuce) and more.

Currently, Rodriguez is preparing to release Housewife, an album that challenges stereotypes of womanhood and parallels the overlooked labor of housewives and independent artists.

Opening for Rodriguez will be Lucas Brown and the Night Mayors, a Spokane-based funk and soul party band that includes prominent local players in the scene, including Lucas Brown, Shawn Stratte, Josh Fry, Nickolaus Harner and Matty Davenny.

This will be a dance show with vibes of R&B, soul, funk and rock. Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at panida.org or at the door (300 N. First Ave.) on the day of the show. All ticket purchasers will receive one free raffle ticket for a full season pass at Schweitzer donated by Schweitzer. More raffle tickets can be purchased inside the show. Also, Rainier beers will be on special for only $2 each.