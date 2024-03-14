The ‘cluster caucus’ referendum on the Idaho GOP

By Russell Mann

Reader Contributor

Idaho’s Republican presidential caucus revealed a disturbing reality: Over 93% of Republican voters in Idaho found themselves shut out, opting out or ill-informed about the event. That’s like throwing a party for 100 people, but only seven attend. It appears that was leadership’s goal: fewer voters.

A post-caucus survey provided valuable feedback, showing voter frustration with Idaho’s Republican leaders. Many expressed feeling shut out of the caucus. Many couldn’t participate because they were working, deployed, had conflicting obligations or physically couldn’t attend. Absentee ballots weren’t an option.

A Coeur d’Alene Republican lamented, “I had to work. I am extremely upset that I was not able to vote. Shame on our party.” Another said, “It ran smoothly because basically NO ONE showed up!”

A mother shared her struggle, “My husband was out of town so he didn’t get to have his voice heard. I had to stay with my kids and was unable to attend. I feel like this process is incredibly un-American and not a true representation of how Idaho would vote. I’m so disappointed in my party and legislators.”

The winter storm and power outage in eastern Idaho kept many Republican voters off the roads and away from caucus sites. Others said they lacked accurate information and never received their “official postcard.”

A Hayden voter said, “The precincts were only open for an hour and a half. No times were given on the mailer. I couldn’t even vote. There are a lot of angry people right now. This is unfair! Who is running this show? This is a Trump state! We want our votes to count! We the people have had enough!”

Hayden Rep. Vito Barbieri said in his newsletter, “This was an excellent opportunity for the grassroots members of our state and our party to make their voice heard for a candidate.”

But who would consider 7% turnout to be anything but failure?

Last year, a proposal (SB 1186) aimed to reinstate the presidential primary, merging it with the May primary. This proposal preserved the primary and estimated $2.7 million in taxpayer savings every four years. But GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon opposed it, advocating for the caucus system instead.

The National Republican Platform pledges to safeguard voting rights of all legitimate voters, with emphasis on protecting the rights of elderly, disabled and active military voters. But comments from Chairman Brent Regan suggest willingness to sacrifice active-duty Republicans’ voting rights for the caucus.

Idahoans should have greater accessibility, flexibility, transparency and turnout, not less. That’s why we need early, mail-in and absentee voting options.

If you’re frustrated, you should pay attention to efforts by GOP elites to restrict absentee voting in all future elections. House Bill 667 seeks to limit absentee voting to specific circumstances, like being out of town or dealing with illness or disability. But who would be the real judge? The current efficient system permits absentee voting as a convenient, secure and free choice. Idaho’s secretary of state and county clerks who are in charge of implementing elections all oppose this bill.

In light of this deviation from the Republican platform and growing dissatisfaction among voters, both Brent Regan and Dorothy Moon are clearly failing us as Republican leaders. They want less people voting, not more. They don’t even want you involved unless you do exactly what they say.

The caucus fiasco was purposely instigated by elected legislators and Republican party leaders. Fortunately, we have the power to change this poor leadership — by voting. Vote while you still can.

If you want to vote in the Republican primary on May 21, you need to be registered and affiliated Republican. The last day to change affiliation is Friday, March 15. Please plan to vote — your future and freedom depends on it!

Russell Mann, of Post Falls, is a member of North Idaho Republicans. Get more info about the group at northidahorepublicans.org.