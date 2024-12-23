Spend ‘Nearly New Years’ at The Hive

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

With New Year’s Eve falling midweek this year, The Hive is hosting “Nearly New Years,” a double-header music extravaganza featuring two nights of great regional bands.

The fun kicks off with The Rub on Friday, Dec. 27, with doors opening at 7 p.m., opening band BioBeat starting at 8:30 p.m. and The Rub taking the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the night of the show (if there are any remaining).

BioBeat is a project by Sandpoint’s Davey Mullen, a beatboxer who continues to wow audiences with the unique sounds he makes with his mouth. Mullen was away for a while, perfecting his craft, but now he’s back in Sandpoint.

Hailing from Coeur d’Alene, power trio The Rub covers a half century of popular music in their sets, playing everything from grooves we all love singing along with to rock anthems that get you on your feet. Their performances are always an intriguing mix of genres and eras that leave the audience smiling.

The Rub is Cary Beare on guitar and vocals, Michael Koep on drums and vocals and Cristopher Lucas on bass and vocals.

Night 2 of Nearly New Years features Sandpoint country rock trio Hogwire playing a Barn Bash on Saturday, Dec. 28. Doors open at 7 p.m. and line dancing lessons start at 7:30 p.m. for $10. The band will start at 8:45 p.m.

Playing country music with a rock edge, Ian Newbill, Mark Linscott and Matt Linscott cover everything from Southern rock to standard country hits.

VIP booths are available for both nights by emailing [email protected]. Tickets are available at livefromthehive.com.