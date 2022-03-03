Small but mighty

Panida to host Oscar Shorts March 3-6

· March 2, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

It is said that some of the best things come in small packages. This is certainly the case with Oscar-nominated short films, which are known to pack a punch in 30 minutes or less.

The Panida Theater will host four days of 2022 Oscar Shorts action Thursday, March 3-Sunday, March 6, with multiple showtimes and genres slated to grace Sandpoint’s most historic stage.

The action kicks off March 3 at 7 p.m. with animated shorts, featuring five films from the UK to Spain to Chile. This show, which will run about 97 minutes, is rated R, so all viewers must be 18 or older.

The entertainment continues Friday, March 4 with live action shorts at 7 p.m. These films are also rated R, and the films are scheduled to run about 125 minutes. Live action shorts will show again on Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Oscar-nominated documentary shorts will feature Saturday, March 5 at a 7 p.m. showing, with a 160-minute event rated PG-13 for “adult themes and topics.”

The 2022 round of Oscar Shorts at the Panida will wrap up Sunday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. with a matinee showing of the animated films.

Tickets to see these international, world-class films are $10 for adults and $7 for both youth and seniors. Prices are rated for single showings and can be purchased at panida.org.

A three-film punch card is also available for $25, which is valid for one viewing of each film category: animated, live action and documentary. Punch cards will be available for pick up at the Panida box office March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The doors open half an hour before each showing. According to the Panida: “Theater capacity is limited to 225 guests per show. Advance tickets are recommended, but not required. All performances are general admission, first come, first serve. The Panida Theater strongly encourages all guests to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status, while enjoying performances.”

2022 Oscar Shorts
Animated shorts: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m.; live action shorts: Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m.; documentary shorts: Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the show; $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. Get tickets at the door or panida.org.

