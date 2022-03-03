Beet and Basil returns for a pop-up event at Bluebird Bakery

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Popular local restaurant Beet and Basil may be gone from its former location on First Avenue, but its unique take on global street food is still available — at least on a limited basis, with a Flavors of India pop-up event at Bluebird Bakery on Sunday, March 6 and Monday, March 7.

The special seatings begin at 6 p.m. at the bakery (329 N. First Ave.) and will feature a seven-course meal with classic, vegetarian and pescatarian options.

According to Beet and Basil co-owner and chef Jessica Vouk, the March 6 dinner is already sold out; but, as of March 2, there were still some tickets available for March 7.

Tickets cost $100, including sales tax and auto gratuity, with a selection of beer, wine, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages for additional purchase. Get them online at beetandbasil.net.

Vouk said Bluebird Bakery owner Jill Severson came up with the idea to give Beet and Basil a pop-up home while it’s between permanent locations, offering her prime downtown spot for what may become similar recurring events.

“If all goes well, we would love to do more globally inspired dinners in the future. It gives us a chance to be creative and try new things,” Vouk said.

The menu includes a starter as well as salad, cheese and Indian bread courses. The fish is wild sockeye salmon from Thunders Catch, prepared with tamarind glaze, creamy fenugreek curry sauce, basmati rice and delicata squash; followed by spiced lamb kofta, green mint chutney, fennel brined slaw and lemon.

Dessert is semolina orange blossom cake, cardamom creme, candied kumquats and pistachio.

“Indian seemed like the obvious choice for the theme,” Vouk said. “I love the spices and flavors, and there is so much diversity in the cuisine.”

In the meantime, Vouk added that Beet and Basil is working on relocating to Kessa’s Court by Kessa’s Coffee in Ponderay on Bonner Mall Way.

“The new location is going to be basically a small portable kitchen,” said. “Mostly take out, but there will be some nice seating out there when the weather is good.”

Sunday, March 6 (SOLD OUT); Monday, March 7; 6:30-9:30 pm.; $100. Bluebird Bakery, 329 N. First Ave., 208-265-8730, bluebirdbakeryid.com. Get more info and tickets at beetandbasil.net.