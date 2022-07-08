One more race

The 2022 Jacey’s Race, benefiting Riley Albertson, will be the organization’s last

July 8, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

On Sunday, July 10, Sandpoint will experience what Jacey Lawson calls “race day magic” — that is, the feeling of love and community that surfaces during the annual Jacey’s Race.

More than 20 years ago, Lawson — 4 years old at the time — was diagnosed with a Stage IV Wilms Tumor. Out of that experience, her family was inspired to launch Jacey’s Race: a nonprofit benefiting kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The organization centers on the annual race, which this year will feature 5K and 1K routes both beginning at Sandpoint High School.

The 2022 event will benefit 10-year-old local Riley Albertson, living with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“Our whole family is so incredibly honored to have Riley be the beneficiary for Jacey’s Race this year,” Tasha Albertson, Riley’s mom, told the Reader. “Obviously this is a situation that no one wants to go through, however we continue to be absolutely blown away by the generosity of this community and the amazing people God has put into our lives because of it. 

“The team at Jacey’s Race has been so supportive,” she added. “They check in often to see if there is anything we need or to just lend a listening ear, but the most valuable part has been that Riley is able to see how his community is standing behind him.”

Lawson said the support the Albertsons are feeling speaks directly to the heart of the family philosophy within Jacey’s Race.

“There is a special bond that happens behind the scenes between our beneficiary families, our volunteers and even our community members,” she said. 

“It’s hard to put into words the feeling that bubbles up when the current year’s beneficiary family steps onto the scene on race day. Knowing that every single person who shows up at the high school that Sunday morning is there for them and seeing their faces light up at that very fact is a priceless moment.”

Lawson said she has fond memories of her own time as the beneficiary during the first race in 2001, and “having my friends from school run up to me and hug me after many weeks of being away from them in the hospital.”

“This memory comes up every year as I watch the same situation happen for the current beneficiary kiddos,” she said. “It is also a beautiful thing to feel connected to masses of strangers and not feel like strangers at all because we are all united by a single cause.”

The 2022 Jacey’s Race will be the organization’s last, Lawson said, as race director Nanci Jenkins — Lawson’s mom — is going back to school and can no longer commit fully to the demands of running a nonprofit. While the family struggled with the decision, Lawson said “we all want to support her in her dreams and allow her the chance to excel.” 

In addition, Lawson said many board members are seeing changes in their lives that would make the commitment to Jacey’s Race more difficult.

“The entirety of our board believes that we have accomplished what we set out to do, and that was to raise awareness and support in our community for these families,” she said. “We have seen a huge change in the resources, assistance and acceptance that families in need receive.”

Lawson said she believes that the “magic” of Jacey’s Race will persist far beyond the final race day.

“We hope that that magical feeling will be passed from us through our community members who have attended the race for many years and will continue to create magic in other ways,” she said.

The 2022 Jacey’s Race is Sunday, July 10 at Sandpoint High School (410 S. Division St.). The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. while the 1K begins at 9:15 a.m. The event will also feature vendors, an auction and various children’s activities. Register at jaceys-race.com.

