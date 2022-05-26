Sheriff, prosecutor weigh in on Camp Bay Road dispute

Second barbecue event, meant to raise public awareness, scheduled for June 11

· May 25, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

The ongoing battle over 50 feet of Lake Pend Oreille shoreline at the end of Camp Bay Road on the Sagle peninsula has gained the attention of Bonner County’s highest law enforcement official, as Sheriff Daryl Wheeler and Prosecutor Louis Marshall released a joint media statement May 16 regarding an impending gathering on the site, which is the subject of a legal dispute between Bonner County, land developers and local residents.

Supporters gather for the first Camp Bay BBQ in February 2022. Photo by Keith Bansemer.

In a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, Wheeler and Marshall shared in a signed statement that, “given the uncertain terminus point of Camp Bay Road, the county can neither permit nor prohibit a public gathering at that location, as its authority to do so has not been adjudicated by the court.

“However, that uncertainty only relates to the 50-foot-wide strip of land beginning at the current endpoint of the road and extending to the water’s edge,” the statement continued, noting that all other adjacent property is private:

“As such, Bonner County strongly encourages the public to respect the property rights of adjacent neighbors and will enforce relevant trespassing and/or vandalism statutes, if forced to do so.”

Advocates for recognizing the 50-foot strip of shoreline as public lake access first held a barbecue event at the site in February, prior to the county commissioners reconsidering an application from developer M3 ID Camp Bay, LLC to vacate a stretch of the road leading up to the shore. While commissioners ruled in April 2021 that vacating the road was “in the public interest,” Fred and Jennifer Arn — who live on the road — challenged that ruling in court and successfully had the matter remanded back to the board. When commissioners heard the application again in February 2022, they voted to deny it, citing inconsistencies in historical recordings of what was considered the “high water mark” and, therefore, whether the public has a claim to the lake access at the end of the road as part of the county right-of-way.

M3 is now challenging the February ruling in court, and the Arns are intervening in the case.

Fred Arn told the Reader on May 24 that while he “would have liked” for the sheriff and prosecutor’s statement to “have been more balanced,” he felt it “does affirm our right to the 50 feet.”

Susan Drumheller, with the nonprofit Project 7B, which is dedicated to keeping citizens informed about local land use matters, told the Reader on May 17 that her group thinks “it’s very clear that the [right-of-way] extends from the end of the road to the high water mark.”

“Ample evidence provided by the applicant in their initial application and the first hearing, and the public documentation, shows the [right-of-way] extends to the high water mark, thereby making that 50 feet of beach public,” Drumheller wrote in an email. “It was ONLY the county staff report that said otherwise at the time. Unfortunately, the county commissioners chose to declare it a legally gray area and invited M3 to litigate.”

The media release, Drumheller said, amounted to the county’s legal figures “now also taking the stance that it’s a legally gray area,” and that plans for a second gathering at the end of Camp Bay Road — this time, on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — are unchanged by the statement. 

Because parking is limited alongside Camp Bay Road, organizers are urging people to carpool to the event. To learn more about the Arns’ movement, go to 50feet.net.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Live from 525: Love, DEANHappy Memorial Day Weekend!  This week check out the Live from 525 Concert Series: Love, DEAN, hit up the local Farmers Market, and then join in on a Garden Party & Fundraiser.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal