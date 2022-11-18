Schweitzer to open early for the 2022/’23 winter season

By Reader Staff

With more than three feet of natural snowfall and a head start on snowmaking, Schweitzer will open early for a bonus weekend of skiing and riding Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Nov. 20. The last time the mountain opened before its projected opening date was during the 2017-’18 season.

“Since Mother Nature got a jumpstart on winter here in the Inland Northwest, we figured it was only right to open the mountain early,” stated Tom Chasse, Schweitzer CEO and president. “Nothing is more exciting than being able to welcome skiers and snowboarders to Schweitzer for the first time each winter, and thanks to favorable temperatures and a few feet of natural snowfall already this month, we’re ready to do so.”

Schweitzer plans to run the Basin Express chairlift on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with access to Midway trail. Season pass holders and day guests are invited to get in a few early season turns over the weekend with lift tickets available for purchase for $50 at the mountain. There will not be any beginner terrain available on opening weekend.

The mountain will close Monday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen for daily operations beginning Friday, Nov. 25.

“Our lift and terrain offering will continue to expand as conditions permit,” according to Chasse. “The best resource for the most up-to-date information is our website.”

Pass holders who have renewed their pass from last season will be able to use their same pass thanks to the new reloadable RFID cards that were issued in 2021. For easy access to the lifts on opening weekend, renewing pass holders who have a 2021-’22 card can simply visit schweitzer.com and sign a waiver to activate their 2022-’23 winter season pass.

Season pass holders who are new to Schweitzer will have an RFID pass either mailed to them or available for pickup from Guest Services. For more information, stop by Schweitzer Guest Services open daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or call 208-263-9555 ext. 1246.

For more information about RFID, Schweitzer’s hours of operation and the latest weather conditions, visit schweitzer.com.