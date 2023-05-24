Growing native

By Robin Campbell

Reader Contributor

Whether you lean green, are into buying local and living sustainably, or you’re just a little allergic to hard work, landscaping with native plant species has a lot to offer.

So, what’s a “native”? Natives are plants that thrived here before the arrival of Europeans — plants that Lewis and Clark would have encountered on their travels west. They grow in a location naturally, and have not been hybridized, selectively bred or genetically modified by man.

Why are natives good in your garden? Since they evolved in our area, native plants are an integral part of the local soil, climate and wildlife ecosystem. They get it! They have adapted to the highs and lows of local temperatures, and to the amount and seasonality of available moisture.

Native plants have developed synergistic relationships with native animals and insects. They provide food, such as seeds for birds and squirrels and browse for deer, and shelter for a variety of critters. They attract pollinating insects and have many ingenious ways of protecting themselves from harmful ones.

In your garden, natives require less watering and that means less hose dragging. Because they have deep root systems (up to 16 feet), natives increase the soil’s capacity to store water. And planting native ground cover species, like kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) or wild strawberry (Fragaria virginiana), also conserves moisture, prevents soil erosion and discourages weed growth. No need for purchasing and spreading traditional mulches!

With natives in the garden there’s no hurry with fall cleanup. Let annual and perennial flowers go to seed. The Nootka rose (Rosa nutkana) reaches five feet tall and spreads into a thicket providing cover for birds and small mammals. Its fragrant, pink flowers are followed by pear-shaped red hips, an important source of grit for juncos, grosbeaks and thrushes.

Canadian goldenrod (Solidago canadensis) produces sprays of tiny, yellow flowers followed by lots of seeds for birds in the fall. Shrubs like mountain ash (Sorbus scopulina) and blue elderberry (Sambucus nigra) are covered with white spring blooms then bountiful berries for local and migrating birds from late summer into winter.

Many perennials will dress the garden with winter interest. Red osier dogwood (Cornus sericea) sheds its leaves, but the bare red stems are striking against a snow-covered landscape.

What about the local critters that feed on native plants? Sure, everyone has to eat, but a number of natives have developed defense mechanisms against browsing deer, rabbits and other critters.

Nuttall’s larkspur (Delphinium nuttallianum) just doesn’t taste good (and it’s poisonous to domestic cattle and horses). Sticky geranium (Geranium viscosissimum) has leaves that are covered with sticky hairs; it’s probably the wildlife version of peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.

Prairie sage (Artemisia ludoviciana) smells bad to deer, but it reminds us humans of Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. The occasional deer will sample your deer-resistant plants, but they won’t take big helpings. They’re more likely to amble next door and munch on your neighbor’s hybrids.

Where do I get native plants? It’s not the best idea to go digging up natives in the wild, and it may be unlawful. To harvest native species on private land, you need permission from the landowner. Natives growing in their natural habitat may have deep roots making them hard to transplant. You can collect seed in the fall. This doesn’t hurt the plant, but it’s a slow way to get your garden started. The easiest and most successful way to acquire natives is to let the professionals grow them, and you buy them.

With the blossoming interest in native plants, many nurseries now carry a small selection. A few nurseries specialize in native plants, such as Cedar Mountain Perennials in Athol. Founded in 2009 by Bob and Jill Wilson, Cedar Mountain Perennials has a broad selection of natives available in a variety of sizes. Current inventory is posted each spring and updated throughout the growing season on their website, cedarmountainperennials.com.

Each year, Cedar Mountain Perennials supplies plants for the Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society’s annual plant sale. This year’s sale will take place Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arboretum (611 S. Ella Ave., in Sandpoint). Plant experts will be on hand for gardening tips and to help you make the right selection.

To get an idea of which natives would work best for the specific conditions of your yard, visit the North Idaho Native Plant Arboretum. Created and maintained by KNPS, the arboretum consists of eight different habitats. You’ll get a good sense of each plant’s characteristics, as well as what types of soil, light and moisture it likes.

KNPS has also published Landscaping with Native Plants in the Idaho Panhandle. Available in local book stores and at the Bonner County Historical Society and Museum, the book has color pictures and descriptions of more than 180 native plants, their favored habitat and appropriate landscape suggestions.

To learn more about KNPS, visit nativeplantsociety.org.

Robin Campbell is a member of the board of directors for the Kinnikinnick Native Plant Society.