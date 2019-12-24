Scaling up

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

Bella Noté Music Studios has welcomed two new teachers to its roster, as well as added classes for 2020, expanding learning opportunities for the next generation of Sandpoint musicians.

Rachel Gordon and Caytlin Reese opened the studio in Sandpoint in 2015, specializing in early childhood music classes for toddlers to 5-year-olds. Bella Noté also offers private instruction for music students from 4 years of age — with parental involvement — through ages “much wiser.”

New teachers Apryll Walker and Scott Taylor each bring with them a love of music they hope to introduce to the young Sandpoint music community.

Walker comes to Bella Noté with many years of performing and teaching experience. After 12 years of touring and more than 3,000 shows with the Redhead Express, Walker and her family have settled in Sandpoint for good.

Raised in the north woods of Wisconsin, Walker comes from a large family of musicians. As one of 10 siblings who all sing, play piano and other instruments, she is excited to establish some roots and share her love of music with the community.

Taylor, a Sandpoint-based guitarist, regularly performs in the region. He sings and writes his own music, and enjoys playing various other string instruments, including the ukulele. Taylor will focus on teaching guitar and ukulele, hoping to share his love of music with Bella Noté students.

New classes offered in 2020 include a Children’s Choir, Ukulele Beginning Group, Beginning Suzuki Violin and Musikgarten Family Music for Toddlers.

The Children’s Choir class is for ages 5 and up. Students will have fun while building musicianship through singing. Each class will help students better understand proper singing techniques, musicianship and basic musical skills. Students will experience many styles of music and have opportunities for both formal and informal performances in the community. The classes, taught by Walker, will meet Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 6. Tuition is $80 per student.

Ukulele Beginning Group is a 10-week class for ages 7 and up, offering aspiring young students the chance to build a foundation for playing the ukulele. This class will be taught by Taylor and will meet Wednesdays from 5-5:45 p.m. beginning Jan. 8. Tuition will be $90 per student.

One of the benefits of the Suzuki violin method is learning with a group as well as in private lessons. The Beginning Suzuki Violin class, taught by Beth Weber, will begin Friday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. Group class rates are included in weekly private lesson prices. Call 208-610-8749 for prices, to reserve private lessons and to sign up for the group lesson.

Musikgarten Family Music for Toddlers will be taught by Reese. Teaching from a curriculum used for more than 30 years around the world, Musikgarten is specifically for toddlers walking to about 3 or 4 years old. Incorporating movement, listening, playing instruments and singing, these classes help build musical skills and are meant to be a good relationship building experience for both kids and parents. Classes will be offered Mondays 8:45-9:15 a.m.

To learn more about the Bella Noté instructors and classes offered, visit bellanotesandpoint.com.