SASi names new E.D.

By Reader Staff
The board of the Sandpoint Area Senior Center recently announced the appointment of Cherie Coldwell as executive director effective Feb. 1.
Coldwell is an Air Force veteran who served 10 years on active duty as a medical technician. After exiting the Air Force, she went on to work as a pediatric nurse before switching careers. Coldwell then became the program director for the after-school program at Priest River Lamanna High School, where she organized educational and inspirational activities for her students as well as writing grants for the program. At the end of her tenure there, Sandpoint Area Seniors reached out to see if she would be interested in becoming the grant writer for SASi.
Coldwell has served as receptionist, executive assistant and grant writer since May, and will take over from Interim Executive Director Alice Wallace, who guided the Senior Center through a very difficult time. Coldwell is currently SASi’s grant writer/executive assistant and, according to the organization, her experience has brought in much-needed funding.
Meanwhile, Coldwell has been working closely with Wallace and Meal Program Coordinator Mary McGinnis to understand SASi processes and commitments to the Sandpoint senior community.
“Cherie Coldwell has fostered great relationships with our clients, and will be a worthy successor to Alice,” SASi wrote in a statement. “We’re all looking forward to continued success in 2021. We welcome Cherie, and look forward to her tenure.”
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal