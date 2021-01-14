SASi names new E.D.

By Reader Staff

The board of the Sandpoint Area Senior Center recently announced the appointment of Cherie Coldwell as executive director effective Feb. 1.

Coldwell is an Air Force veteran who served 10 years on active duty as a medical technician. After exiting the Air Force, she went on to work as a pediatric nurse before switching careers. Coldwell then became the program director for the after-school program at Priest River Lamanna High School, where she organized educational and inspirational activities for her students as well as writing grants for the program. At the end of her tenure there, Sandpoint Area Seniors reached out to see if she would be interested in becoming the grant writer for SASi.

Coldwell has served as receptionist, executive assistant and grant writer since May, and will take over from Interim Executive Director Alice Wallace, who guided the Senior Center through a very difficult time. Coldwell is currently SASi’s grant writer/executive assistant and, according to the organization, her experience has brought in much-needed funding.

Meanwhile, Coldwell has been working closely with Wallace and Meal Program Coordinator Mary McGinnis to understand SASi processes and commitments to the Sandpoint senior community.

“Cherie Coldwell has fostered great relationships with our clients, and will be a worthy successor to Alice,” SASi wrote in a statement. “We’re all looking forward to continued success in 2021. We welcome Cherie, and look forward to her tenure.”